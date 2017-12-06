tUnE-yArDs’ Merrill Garbus loses her head in video for new song “ABC 123”: Watch

tUnE-yArDs are set to return with I can feel you creep into my private life, the follow-up to 2014’s Nikki Nack, on January 19th. Before the album release cycle even fully ramps up, however, it seems frontwoman Merrill Garbus is already losing her head.

At least that’s the case in the band’s video for their new single, “ABC 123”. Directed by Dear Mr Quistgaard is set in a basement woodworking shop where Garbus’ head appears to be operating independent of her body. As bandmate Nat Brenner sets about his work, Garbus’ cranium dresses up a model train set and gets heated in a microwave. Check out the clip above.

As for “ABC 123” itself, the track is a more frenetic take on the ’80s production highlighted by previous single “Look at Your Hands”. It’s politically charged lyrics are also far more overt, with lyrics like, “Fan the fire or face the crowd/ California’s burning down/ Sitting in the middle of the sixth extinction/ Silently suggesting the investment in a generator.”

tUnE-yArDs have been breaking in the new I can feel you material at select shows over the past few weeks, the last of which goes down tonight in Los Angeles. They’ll be back for a larger North American tour leg early next year, and you can find those dates here.