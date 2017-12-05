Ty Segall announces new album, Freedom’s Goblin, debuts “Fanny Dog” on Conan: Watch

Ty Segall served as the musical guest on Conan last night. While introducing the Bay Area rocker, host Conan O’Brien shared some big news: A new album from Segall, titled Freedom’s Goblin, is coming out January 26th via Drag City.

Segall & co. then proceeded to take the stage and debut “Fanny Dog”, a howling song off the LP. “This one’s about my dog, Fanny,” Segall said, prior to rockin’ out alongside his brass-featuring Freedom Band. Watch a full replay of the performance above.

A pre-order page for Freedom’s Goblin is already up on Apple Music. The tracklist contains an impressive 19 songs, including the four previously released cuts “The Main Pretender”, “Alta”, “My Lady’s on Fire”, and “Meaning”. There’s also a cover of Hot Chocolate’s 1978 disco hit “Every 1’s a Winner”, which can be streamed below. Freedom’s Goblin follows Segall’s self-titled album, released earlier this year.

Freedom’s Goblin Artwork:

Freedom’s Goblin Tracklist:

01. Fanny Dog

02. Rain

03. Every 1’s a Winner

04. Despoiler of a Cadaver

05. When Mommy Kills You

06. My Lady’s On Fire

07. Alta

08. Meaning

09. Cry Cry Cry

10. Shoot You Up

11. You Say All the Nice Things

12. The Last Waltz

13. She

14. Prison

15. Talkin 3

16. The Main Pretender

17. I’m Free

18. 5 Ft. Tall

19. And, Goodnight

Welp looks like the cat is out of the bag! NEW ALBUM FROM TY SEGALL!!! Freedom's Goblin is out 1/26/2018! A post shared by Drag City Records (@dragcityrecords) on Dec 4, 2017 at 9:01pm PST

Segall has also mapped out a US tour in support of the album.

Ty Segall 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

12/09 – Mexico City, MX @ Hipnosis Festival

12/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (Solo) *

12/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (Solo) *

12/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel (Solo) #

12/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel (Solo) #

01/24 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

01/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

01/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

01/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

02/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^

04/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse Saloon

04/05 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

04/06 – Rapid City, SD @ URSA MAJOR

04/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04/08 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera

04/10 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

04/11 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Theater

04/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/14 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

04/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Trocadero Theater

04/17 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

04/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

04/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

04/21 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

04/22 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s

04/26 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Outdoor (Levitation Festival)

04/27 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda (Levitation Festival)

04/29 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre

* = with OCS, Shannon Lay, all proceeds go to LA Kitchen

# = with OCS, Shannon Lay, all proceeds go to SF Homeless Coalition

^ = with Queens Of The Stone Age