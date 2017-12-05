Ty Segall announces new album, Freedom’s Goblin, debuts “Fanny Dog” on Conan: Watch

Ty Segall served as the musical guest on Conan last night. While introducing the Bay Area rocker, host Conan O’Brien shared some big news: A new album from Segall, titled Freedom’s Goblin, is coming out January 26th via Drag City.
Segall & co. then proceeded to take the stage and debut “Fanny Dog”, a howling song off the LP. “This one’s about my dog, Fanny,” Segall said, prior to rockin’ out alongside his brass-featuring Freedom Band. Watch a full replay of the performance above.
A pre-order page for Freedom’s Goblin is already up on Apple Music. The tracklist contains an impressive 19 songs, including the four previously released cuts “The Main Pretender”, “Alta”, “My Lady’s on Fire”, and “Meaning”. There’s also a cover of Hot Chocolate’s 1978 disco hit “Every 1’s a Winner”, which can be streamed below. Freedom’s Goblin follows Segall’s self-titled album, released earlier this year.
Freedom’s Goblin Artwork:
Freedom’s Goblin Tracklist:
01. Fanny Dog
02. Rain
03. Every 1’s a Winner
04. Despoiler of a Cadaver
05. When Mommy Kills You
06. My Lady’s On Fire
07. Alta
08. Meaning
09. Cry Cry Cry
10. Shoot You Up
11. You Say All the Nice Things
12. The Last Waltz
13. She
14. Prison
15. Talkin 3
16. The Main Pretender
17. I’m Free
18. 5 Ft. Tall
19. And, Goodnight
Segall has also mapped out a US tour in support of the album.
Ty Segall 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
12/09 – Mexico City, MX @ Hipnosis Festival
12/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (Solo) *
12/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (Solo) *
12/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel (Solo) #
12/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel (Solo) #
01/24 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
01/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
01/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
01/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
02/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^
04/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse Saloon
04/05 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
04/06 – Rapid City, SD @ URSA MAJOR
04/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
04/08 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera
04/10 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater
04/11 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Theater
04/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
04/14 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
04/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Trocadero Theater
04/17 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
04/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
04/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
04/21 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
04/22 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s
04/26 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Outdoor (Levitation Festival)
04/27 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda (Levitation Festival)
04/29 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre
* = with OCS, Shannon Lay, all proceeds go to LA Kitchen
# = with OCS, Shannon Lay, all proceeds go to SF Homeless Coalition
^ = with Queens Of The Stone Age