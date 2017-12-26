Unknown Mortal Orchestra returns with 28-minute track “SB-05”: Stream

Photo by Philip Cosores

Every Christmas, Unknown Mortal Orchestra gift their fans with a new instrumental track, and this year’s no different. Following past selections “SB-02”, “SB-03”, and “SB-04”, the New Zealand-bred outfit is sharing a nearly 28-minute arrangement titled “SB-05” today.

Here, UMO utilize their vast canvas wisely, packing in everything from slamming electronic percussion to sludgy noise. As to be expected from the psych rockers, there’s also a decent helping of from trippy, liquid-like guitars and upbeat jam sessions. Check it out below, followed by its accompanying artwork from Neil Krug, known for his work with Tame Impala and Lana Del Rey.

“SB-05” Artwork:

UMO’s last album was 2015’s Multi-Love, but perhaps new music is on the way in 2018 as the band’s already scheduled to play Denmark’s HAVEN Festival and the Netherlands’ Best Kept Secret, which has one heck of a promising indie rock lineup.