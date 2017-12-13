Vic Mensa spray paints the lyrics to “We Could Be Free” on a wall in Palestine in new video: Watch

One of the best albums of the year, Vic Mensa’s The Autobiography, ends with a moving call for peace and love entitled “We Could Be Free”. Today, the Ty Dolla $ign-featuring track has been made all the more powerful with the release of its new video.

The clip cuts together intense, sometimes graphic scenes from the protests in Charlottesville, Ferguson, and Standing Rock and places them next to video from an occupied Palestinian village. There, the words to the track are spray painted on a wall enclosing the town. The jarring juxtaposition begs the viewer to no longer remain indifferent to the strife that exists beyond their front door.

“I wanted to make a video to show solidarity with people struggling against oppression all over the world,” Mensa said in a statement. “I took scenes from the military occupation of a village I visited in Palestine and juxtaposed them with racial violence in America to show how similar our struggles are and imagine a world without division.”

Take a look above.