Vince Staples joins Billie Eilish on new single “&burn”: Stream

When you’re a 15-year-old singer-songwriter and you land a deal with a major label like Interscope, you have to feel like you’re on top of the world. So when you get the chance to collaborator with another artist you consider “a god,” it’s got to be like you’re floating above it. Such is life for rising pop star Billie Eilish, who’s joined by Vince Staples on her new track “&burn”.

Eilish told FADER that she originally came out of the studio with two different takes of the track. “This version felt like it would be perfect with someone as a feature,” she said. “Vince Staples was my NUMBER 1 choice, so when we got him to hear it and he agreed to do, it was incredible and the verse he did is so mf good! He is a god and I’m excited for it to finally come out!”

Take a listen to the song below.

Eilish released her debut EP, Don’t Smile at Me, back in August. Staples, meanwhile, released one of the best albums of the year, Big Fish Theory, which featured one of the best songs of the year, “Big Fish”. He featured on another top track, Gorillaz’s “Ascension”, so it’s safe to say the young Eilish is keeping good company.