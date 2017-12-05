Vundabar channel Built to Spill on new song “Diver”: Stream

Boston indie rockers Vundabar are expected to put out a new album, Smell Smoke, in February. The band’s third following 2015’s Gawk has thus far been teased with “Acetone”, released a few weeks back. Now, a second single in “Diver” has been revealed.

“I wrote it in about five minutes,” vocalist/guitarist Brandon Hagen told FADER, “after two years of impasse and refusal to giving certain feelings shape or acknowledgement. The levy broke and the song is what came out of it. It’s a document of grief, sitting in the wake of loss and taking note of one’s location with acceptance but without resolve.” Echoing its underlying themes, the track juxtaposes moments of tension and catharsis over guitar-driven, Built to Spill-nodding arrangements.

Hear it below.

To coincide with the forthcoming LP, Vundabar have lined up a North American tour for early 2018. They’ll be joined by Ratboys.

Vundabar 2018 Tour Dates:

03/02 – New York, NY @ Market Hotel

03/03 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

03/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Philamoca

03/07 – Washington, DC @ DC9

03/08 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter

03/09 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Backroom

03/10 – Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover Music Fest

03/11 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub

03/13 – New Orleans, LA @ La Gasa Gasa

03/14-16 – Austin, TX @ South By Southwest

03/17 – Dallas, TX @ Not So Fun Weekend at Trees

03/20 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

03/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

03/22 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

03/23 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

03/24 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

03/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

03/28 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Slow Brew

03/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

03/31 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

04/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

04/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room

04/05 – Madison, WI @ The Frequency

04/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

04/07 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

04/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Shank Hall

04/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s Locker Room

04/12 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

04/13 – Burlington, VT @ Artsriot

04/14 – Portland, ME @ Space Gallery