Vundabar channel Built to Spill on new song “Diver”: Stream

Boston indie rockers Vundabar are expected to put out a new album, Smell Smoke, in February. The band’s third following 2015’s Gawk has thus far been teased with “Acetone”, released a few weeks back. Now, a second single in “Diver” has been revealed.
“I wrote it in about five minutes,” vocalist/guitarist Brandon Hagen told FADER, “after two years of impasse and refusal to giving certain feelings shape or acknowledgement. The levy broke and the song is what came out of it. It’s a document of grief, sitting in the wake of loss and taking note of one’s location with acceptance but without resolve.” Echoing its underlying themes, the track juxtaposes moments of tension and catharsis over guitar-driven, Built to Spill-nodding arrangements.
Hear it below.
To coincide with the forthcoming LP, Vundabar have lined up a North American tour for early 2018. They’ll be joined by Ratboys.
Vundabar 2018 Tour Dates:
03/02 – New York, NY @ Market Hotel
03/03 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
03/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Philamoca
03/07 – Washington, DC @ DC9
03/08 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter
03/09 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Backroom
03/10 – Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover Music Fest
03/11 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub
03/13 – New Orleans, LA @ La Gasa Gasa
03/14-16 – Austin, TX @ South By Southwest
03/17 – Dallas, TX @ Not So Fun Weekend at Trees
03/20 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake
03/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
03/22 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest
03/23 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
03/24 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
03/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
03/28 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Slow Brew
03/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
03/31 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
04/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
04/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room
04/05 – Madison, WI @ The Frequency
04/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
04/07 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
04/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Shank Hall
04/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s Locker Room
04/12 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
04/13 – Burlington, VT @ Artsriot
04/14 – Portland, ME @ Space Gallery