WHY? announces Moh Lhean remix album, shares rework of “Proactive Evolution” from Islands’ Nick Diamonds: Stream

WHY? returned after a four-year hiatus earlier this year with Moh Lhean, their first proper LP since 2012’s Mumps, etc. Now, the indie rock/hip-hop group is releasing a remix edition of the album featuring a number of industry innovators, from Greg Saunier of Deerhoof, to Kishi Bashi, to Open Mike Eagle.

What’s just as exciting as the remixes themselves are the way in which they’re being packaged. WHY? is releasing the songs in a box set limited to just 350 copies via Joyful Noise, each of which includes eight multi-colored 7-inch vinyl singles in individual sleeves packaged in a printed top-loading box. Each of the singles features original artwork with the original audio from Moh Lhean on Side A and the remix on Side B.

Below, find Moh Lhean’s “Proactive Evolution” as remixed by Nick Diamonds of indie rockers Islands, who reimagines the song with a tribal, meditative feel that still honors WHY? frontman Yoni Wolf’s weird, probing lyrics. Listen to it below, then check out the album’s artwork and tracklist.

Moh Lhean Expanded Artwork:

Moh Lhean Expanded Tracklist:

01. This Ole King (Open Mike Eagle Remix)

02. Proactive Evolution (Nick Thorburn / Islands Remix)

03. Easy (Baths Remix)

04. January February March/One Mississippi (Paper Tiger Remix)

05. Longing Is All/ George Washington (Greg Saunier Remix)

06. The Water (Kishi Bashi Remix)

07. Consequence of Nonaction (Astronautalis Remix)

08. The Barely Blur (Ó + Bellows Cover)

WHY? 2018 Tour Dates

02/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward

02/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Beechland Ballroom

02/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

02/06 – Hamden, CT @ Ballroom at The Outer Space

02/07 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

02/8 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

02/9 – Washington DC @ U Street Music Hall

02/10 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

02/11 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

02/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

02/14 – Tallahassee, FL @ Club Downunder

02/15 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

02/16 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

02/17 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

02/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

02/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

02/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

02/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

02/23 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

02/24 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

02/26 – Bozeman, MT @ The Rialto

02/28 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

03/01 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

03/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

03/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Moh Lhean Expanded arrives on February 2nd, and pre-orders are available on the Joyful Noise website. For our latest Origins feature, Wolf gave Consequence of Sound a peek into the personal and national issues that were on his mind when he first wrote “Proactive Evolution”. It was a poem before it was a song, and these were the things that fed into its creation.

NYC Trainwreck:

I believe this is what I was smoking at the time. It’s a hybrid cross between NYC Diesel and Trainwreck, I guess. I’m a nighttime smoker for the most part. I like to work hard with a sober mind all day and then take a shift in perspective as the night comes on. Sometimes that just means smoking helps me get my mind off work and I lay on the couch with the girlfriend and the dog and watch Catfish. But sometimes I feel inspired. Over the course of the few nights that I wrote “Proactive Evolution”, I was meditative and inspired and forewent the shitty reality TV.

The Affordable Care Act:

I got insurance for the first time in my adult life at the age of 35 in 2014 thanks to Obamacare. Had it not been for this godsend, as a self-employed person with a pre-existing condition I would have had to pay over $900 a month for insurance! I tried, but to afford that, I would have had to quit music and go back to school to become a doctor or a lawyer or some shit and within those eight years of school, I would have surely perished. Thank God someone came along and did something — though not enough.

Glasses:

I was thinking about how without a glasses prescription, like if I was born a long time ago before they were invented, I don’t know what my life would be like. Very different no doubt. I can’t see shit without them. The world would be a blur. Perhaps I would have fallen off a cliff or something.

Venofer/Injectafer:

I have Crohn’s disease and my gut tends toward slowly bleeding out. Without these infusions of iron I would have died in 2011 and then in 2012, 2013 and every year or so since. That said, if I was born way before this kind of medicine was devised, I might not have been saddled with the disease in the first place since it seems like autoimmune diseases might be a byproduct of our modern industrialized world.

The Pins in my Hand:

Without them I’d have a very deformed right hand after smashing it up twice. There’d be no drawing, piano/drums/guitar/bass/etc playing, masturbation, chop stick eating, Instagram swiping, or anything like that. God bless ‘em and the surgeons who inserted them. Two pins were temporary, one is stuck in there but my hand looks and feels 95% normal.