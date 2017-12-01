Wolf Alice perform “Sadboy” on Colbert: Watch

Back in September, UK outfit Wolf Alice released their latest album, Visions of Life. They recently kicked off a supporting North American tour, which included a visit to the Ed Sullivan Theater on Thursday night. Above, you can catch a replay of the band’s performance of “Sad Boy” as broadcast on last night’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Note: If the video above isn’t working, you can also watch the performance here.

(Read: Wolf Alice Give a Track-By-Track Breakdown of Their New Album)

Following their own headlining tour, Wolf Alice will join Queens of the Stone Age on the road for several next April.