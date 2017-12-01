Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Wolf Alice perform “Sadboy” on Colbert: Watch

Coming in support of their new album, Visions of Life

by
on December 01, 2017, 9:55am
0 comments

Back in September, UK outfit Wolf Alice released their latest album, Visions of Life. They recently kicked off a supporting North American tour, which included a visit to the Ed Sullivan Theater on Thursday night. Above, you can catch a replay of the band’s performance of “Sad Boy” as broadcast on last night’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Note: If the video above isn’t working, you can also watch the performance here.

(Read: Wolf Alice Give a Track-By-Track Breakdown of Their New Album)

Following their own headlining tour, Wolf Alice will join Queens of the Stone Age on the road for several next April.

Previous Story
INXS guitarist Kirk Pengilly misses the the days when men could sexually harass women without repercussion
Next Story
Pearl Jam announce 2018 European tour, festival appearances
No comments
More Stories