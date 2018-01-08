2018 Golden Globe Winners: The Complete List

The 2018 Golden Globe Awards were held Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Now in its 75th year, the Golden Globes honor the best in film and television.
For film, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri won Best Motion Picture, Drama over Dunkirk, Call Me By Your Name, The Post, and The Shape of Water. While Lady Bird won Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical, beating out Get Out, I, Tonya, The Disaster Artist, and The Greatest Showman.
Guillermo del Toro won Best Director for The Shape of Water over Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg, Martin McDonagh, and Ridley Scott.
Frances McDormand won Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for her performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri over Meryl Streep, Sally Hawkins, Jessica Chastain, and Michelle Williams. While Gary Oldman won Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for his performance in Darkest Hour over Timothee Chalamet, Daniel Day-Lewis, Tom Hanks, and Denzel Washington.
Saoirse Ronan won Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for her performance in Lady Bird over Margot Robbie, Judi Dench, Emma Stone, and Helen Mirren. While James Franco won Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for The Disaster Artist over Daniel Kaluuya, Hugh Jackman, Steve Carell, and Ansel Elgort.
Allison Janney won Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance in I, Tonya over Laurie Metcalf, Mary J. Blige, Octavia Spencer, and Hong Chau. While Sam Rockwell won Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri over Willem Dafoe, Arnie Hammer, Richard Jenkins, and Christopher Plummer.
In a surprise twist, Martin McDonagh won Best Screenplay for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri over Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor (The Shape of Water), Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird), Liz Hannah and Josh Singer (The Post), and Aaron Sorkin (Molly’s Game).
Pixar’s Coco won Best Animated Feature Film over The Boss Baby, The Breadwinner, Ferdinand, and Loving Vincent.
In the Fade won Best Foreign Language Film over A Fantastic Woman, First They Killed My Father, Loveless, and The Square
Alexandre Desplat won Best Original Score for The Shape of Water over Carter Burwell, Jonny Greenwood, John Williams, and Hans Zimmer. While Best Original Song went to “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman, beating “Home” (Ferdinand), “Mighty River” (Mudbound), “Remember Me” (Coco), and “The Star” (The Star).
On the television front, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale won Best TV Series, Drama beating out Stranger Things, This Is Us, Game of Thrones, and The Crown; Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy over Will & Grace, Master of None, black-ish, and SMILF; and HBO’s Big Little Lies won Best TV Movie or Limited-Series over Fargo, Feud: Bette and Joan, The Sinner, and Top of the Lake: China Girl.
Rachel Brosnahan won Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy for her performance in Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel over Pamela Adlon, Alison Brie, Issa Rae, and Frankie Shaw. While Aziz Ansari won Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy for Netflix’s Master of None over Anthony Anderson, Kevin Bacon, William H. Macy, and Eric McCormack.
While Elisabeth Moss won Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama for her performance in The Handmaid’s Tale over Caitriona Balfe, Claire Foy, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Katherine Langford. While Sterling K. Brown won Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama for his performance NBC’s This Is Us over Freddie Highmore, Bob Odenkirk, Jason Bateman, and Liev Schreiber.
Nicole Kidman won Best Actress in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie for her performance in HBO’s Big Little Lies over Jessica Biel, Jessica Lange, Susan Sarandon, and her Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon. While Ewan McGregor won Best Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie for FX’s Fargo over Robert De Niro, Jude Law, Kyle MacLachlan, and Geoffrey Rush.
Laura Dern won Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie for her performance in Big Little Lies over Ann Dowd, Chrissy Metz, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Shailene Woodley. While her co-star Alexander Skarsgård won Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie over David Harbour, Alfred Molina, Christian Slater, and David Thewlis.
Check out the complete list of nominees below. Winners will be announced as the ceremony continues. In the meantime, consult our list of predictions and see how we’re doing as the night carries out.
Film
Best Motion Picture, Drama:
Dunkirk
Call Me By Your Name
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:
Lady Bird
Get Out
I, Tonya
The Disaster Artist
The Greatest Showman
Best Director:
Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk
Steven Spielberg – The Post
Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Ridley Scott – All the Money in the World
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama:
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Timothee Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks – The Post
Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama:
Meryl Streep – The Post
Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water
Jessica Chastain – Molly’s Game
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Michelle Williams – All the Money in the World
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:
James Franco – The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman
Steve Carell – Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
Judi Dench – Victoria and Abdul
Emma Stone – Battle of the Sexes
Helen Mirren – The Leisure Seeker
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture:
Armie Hammer – Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture:
Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
Allison Janney – I, Tonya
Mary J. Blige – Mudbound
Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water
Hong Chau – Downsizing
Best Screenplay:
Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor – The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird
Liz Hannah and Josh Singer – The Post
Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Aaron Sorkin – Molly’s Game
Best Original Score:
Carter Burwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Alexandre Desplat – The Shape of Water
Johnny Greenwood – Phantom Thread
John Williams – The Post
Hans Zimmer – Dunkirk
Best Original Song:
“Home” (Ferdinand)
“Mighty River” (Mudbound)
“Remember Me” (Coco)
“The Star” (The Star)
“This is Me” (The Greatest Showman)
Best Animated Feature Film:
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Foreign Language Film:
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square
Television
Best TV Series, Drama:
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Game of Thrones
The Crown
Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy:
Will & Grace
Master of None
black-ish
SMILF
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama:
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan
Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama:
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
Claire Foy – The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Deuce
Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why
Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:
Anthony Anderson – black-ish
Aziz Ansari – Master of None
Kevin Bacon – I Love Dick
William H. Macy – Shameless
Eric McCormack – Will & Grace
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:
Pamela Adlon – Better Things
Alison Brie – GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Issa Rae – Insecure
Frankie Shaw – SMILF
Best TV Movie or Limited-Series:
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Best Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:
Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law – The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan – Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor – Fargo
Geoffrey Rush – Genius
Best Actress in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:
Jessica Biel – The Sinner
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon – Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan
Christian Slater – Mr. Robot
Alexander Skarsgård – Big Little Lies
David Thewlis – Fargo
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie:
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz – This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley – Big Little Lies