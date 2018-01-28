2018 Grammy Winners: The Complete List

A majority of the 2018 Grammy winners are being announced during a pre-telecast ceremony held at the Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Among the winners thus far:

LCD Soundsystem’s “Tonite” earned Best Dance Recording, topping songs by Gorillaz, Bonobo, and Odesza. Kraftwerk’s 3-D The Catalogue won the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album, besting records from Sylvan Esso, Odesza, Bonobo, and Mura Masa.

Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.” won the Grammy for Best Music Video.

The late, great Carrie Fisher won the Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album for The Princess Diarist.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s original contribution for Moana, “How Far I’m Go”, won the Grammy for Best Song Written For Visual Media. Meanwhile, La La Land won both Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media and Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media.

Album of the Year:

Childish Gambino – “Awaken, My Love!”

JAY-Z – 4:44

Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.

Lorde – Melodrama

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

Record of the Year:

Childish Gambino – “Redbone”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber – “Despacito”

JAY-Z – “The Story of O.J.”

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Song of the Year:

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber – “Despacito”

JAY-Z “4:44”

Julia Michaels – “Issues”

Logic – “1-800-273-8255”

Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

Artist of the Year:

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best Solo Pop Performance:

Kelly Clarkson – “Love So Soft”

Kesha – “Praying”

Lady Gaga – “Million Reasons”

P!nk – “What About Us”

Ed Sheeran – “Shape Of You”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

The Chainsmokers and Coldplay – “Something Just Like Us”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber – “Despacito”

Imagine Dragons – “Thunder”

Portugal. the Man – “Feel It Still”

Zedd and Alessia Cara – “Stay”

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Coldplay – Kaleidoscope EP

Lana Del Rey – Lust For Life

Imagine Dragons – Evolve

Kesha – Rainbow

Lady Gaga – Joanne

Ed Sheeran – ÷ (Divide)

Best Dance Recording:

Bonobo featuring Innov Gnawa – “Bambro Koyo Ganda”

Camelphat and Elderbrook – “Cola”

Gorillaz featuring DRAM – “Andromeda”

LCD Soundsystem – “Tonite”

Odesza featuring WYNNE and Mansionair – “Line of Sight”

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Bonobo – Migration

Kraftwerk – 3-D The Catalogue

Mura Masa – Mura Masa

Odesza – A Moment Apart

Sylvan Esso – What Now

Best Rock Performance:

Leonard Cohen – “You Want It Darker”

Chris Cornell – “The Promise”

Foo Fighters – “Run”

Kaelo – “No Good”

Nothing More – “Go To War”

Best Rock Song:

Metallica – “Atlas, Rise!”

K.Flay – “Blood in the Cut”

Nothing More – “Go to War”

Foo Fighters – “Run”

Avenged Sevenfold – “The Stage”

Best Rock Album:

Mastodon – Emperor of Sand

Metallica – Hardwired…To Self-Destruct

Nothing More – The Stories We Tell Ourselves

Queens of the Stone Age – Villains

The War on Drugs – A Deeper Understanding

Best Alternative Music Album:

Arcade Fire – Everything Now

Gorillaz – Humanz

LCD Soundsystem – American Dream

Father John Misty – Pure Comedy

The National – Sleep Well Beast

Best Metal Performance:

August Burns Red – “Invisible Enemy”

Body Count – “Black Hoodie”

Code Orange – “Forever”

Mastodon – “Sultan’s Curse”

Meshuggah – “Clockworks”

Best R&B Performance:

Daniel Caesar featuring Kali Uchis – “Get You”

Kehlani – “Distraction”

Ledisi – “High”

Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

SZA – “The Weekend”

Best R&B Song:

PJ Morton – “First Began”

Khalid – “Location”

Childish Gambino – “Redbone”

SZA – “Supermodel”

Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

6LACK – Free 6LACK

Childish Gambino – “Awaken, My Love!”

Khalid – American Teen

SZA – Ctrl

The Weeknd – Starboy

Best R&B Album:

Daniel Caesar – Freudian

Ledisi – Let Love Rule

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

PJ Morton – Gumbo

Musiq Soulchild – Feel the Real

Best Rap Performance:

Big Sean – “Bounce Back”

Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”

JAY-Z – “4:44”

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

6LACK – “Prblms”

Goldlink featuring Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy – “Crew”

JAY-Z featuring Beyoncé – “Family Feud”

Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna – “LOYALTY.”

SZA featuring Travis Scott – “Love Galore”

Best Rap Song:

Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”

Danger Mouse featuring Run the Jewels and Big Boi – “Chase Me”

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Rapsody – “Sassy”

JAY-Z – “The Story of O.J.”

Best Rap Album:

JAY-Z – 4:44

Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.

Migos – Culture

Rapsody – Laila’s Wisdom

Tyler, the Creator – Flower Boy

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

Baby Driver

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Moana: The Songs

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:

Jóhann Jóhannsson – Arrival

Hans Zimmer – Dunkirk

Ramin Djawadi – Game of Thrones: Season 7

Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams & Hans Zimmer – Hidden Figures

Justin Hurowitz – La La Land

Best Comedy Album:

Dave Chappelle – The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas

Jim Gaffigan – Cinco

Jerry Seinfeld – Jerry Before Seinfeld

Sarah Silverman – A Speck of Dust

Kevin Hart – What Now?

Best Spoken Word Album:

Neil deGrasse Tyson – Astrophysics for People in a Hurry

Bruce Springsteen – Born to Run

Shelly Peiken – Confessions of a Serial Songwriter

Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo – Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In

Carrie Fisher – The Princess Diarist

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone – “City of Stars” (La La Land)

Lin Manuel Miranda – “How Far I’ll Go” (Moana)

Zayn and Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” (Fifty Shades Darker)

Sia – “Never Give Up” (Lion)

Andra Day featuring Common – “Stand Up For Something” (Marshall)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:

Calvin Harris

Greg Kurstin

Blake Mills

No I.D.

The Stereotypes

Best Music Video:

Beck – “Up All Night”

Jain – “Makeba”

JAY-Z – “The Story of O.J.”

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Logic featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid – “1-800=273-8255”