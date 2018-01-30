30 Seconds to Mars perform new song “Dangerous Night” on Colbert: Watch

Yesterday saw 30 Seconds to Mars share their latest single, “Dangerous Night”, with the world. Later that evening, they gave the track its live debut on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. As with their recent TV appearance on Ellen, the band chose to deliver their performance in their own unique way. This time, that meant standing with their backs to the crowd so they could be filmed using “the most advanced robotic camera in the universe.” Check out the stiff, jerky replay up above.

“Dangerous Night” follows Jared Leto and co.’s previous single, “Walk on Water”, which dropped last summer. Both songs are presumably from an upcoming album, which would mark the band’s first full-length since 2013’s Love, Lust, Faith and Dreams.