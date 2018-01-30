Menu
30 Seconds to Mars share new single “Dangerous Night”: Stream

Jared Leto's band continues to tease its first album in nearly five years

by
on January 25, 2018, 1:56pm
0 comments

Jared Leto and 30 Seconds to Mars are gearing up to release a new album in 2018, their first in nearly five years. The album still doesn’t have a title or due date, but it does have a new single, as the band have today shared “Dangerous Night”.

(Read: Ranking: Every Alternative Rock No. 1 Hit from Worst to Best)

Like the lead track “Walk on Water”, this new song falls squarely into the pop side of “alternative” rock. Full of autotune and a whooping chorus, it’s another feckless attempt to add an edge to the type of music bands like Imagine Dragons have been churning out in recent years. It even reuses a phrase from “Walk on Water”, as if no one had ever used the idiom “man on fire” before. Take a listen below.

30 Seconds to Mars will perform the song tonight when they appear as musical guest on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

 

