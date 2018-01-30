30 Seconds to Mars share new single “Dangerous Night”: Stream

Jared Leto and 30 Seconds to Mars are gearing up to release a new album in 2018, their first in nearly five years. The album still doesn’t have a title or due date, but it does have a new single, as the band have today shared “Dangerous Night”.

Like the lead track “Walk on Water”, this new song falls squarely into the pop side of “alternative” rock. Full of autotune and a whooping chorus, it’s another feckless attempt to add an edge to the type of music bands like Imagine Dragons have been churning out in recent years. It even reuses a phrase from “Walk on Water”, as if no one had ever used the idiom “man on fire” before. Take a listen below.

30 Seconds to Mars will perform the song tonight when they appear as musical guest on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.