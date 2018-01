A Perfect Circle ring in the New Year with new song “Disillusioned”: Stream

A Perfect Circle have promised to release a new album in 2018, their first full-length effort in 14 years. They first previewed the impending release with lead single “The Doomed” along with its bleak music video. Now, to ring in the New Year, the Maynard James Keenan-led outfit has unveiled a second track in “Disillusioned”. Take a listen below.

A Perfect Circle will return to the road beginning in April, but remember: leave your camera at home.

A Perfect Circle 2018 Tour Dates:

04/20-21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Los Rageous Music Festival

05/12-13 – Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion

05/18-20 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range

05/25-27 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

06/01 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock Am Ring

06/02 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock Im Park

06/05 – Stockholm, SE @ Fryshuset

06/06 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

06/08 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/09 – Helsinki, FL @ Sideways Festival

06/12 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

06/13 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

06/14 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

06/17 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle

06/20 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

06/23 – Esch-Sur-Aizette, LU @ Rockhal

06/26 – Paris, FR @ Olympia

06/28 – Madrid, ES @ Download Festival Madrid

06/29 – Barcelona, ES @ Be Prog! My Friend Festival

07/01 – Verona, IT @ Rock The Castle