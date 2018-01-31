A Place to Bury Strangers announce new album, Pinned, share “Never Coming Back”: Stream

Photo by Ebru Yildiz

A Place to Bury Strangers are set to return with their fifth studio album, Pinned. The follow-up to to 2015’s Transfixiation arrives on April 13th through Dead Oceans.

The full-length marks the band’s first release with drummer Lia Simone Braswell, who came into the fold after being spotted by bassist Dion Lunadon in Brooklyn a few years ago. The addition of Braswell has opened up a new dimension for APTBS, according to guitarist/vocalist Oliver Ackerman.

“We try to push ourselves constantly, with the live shows and the recordings,” he shared through a press statement. “We always want to get better. You’ve got to dig deep and take chances, and sometimes, I questioned that. It took really breaking through to make it work. I think we did that.”

As a first listen, APTBS have shared the pounding new single, “Never Coming Back”. It’s anchored by a driving bassline from Lunadon and features a turbulent wall of guitars.

“That song is a big concept,” Ackermann said about the song. “You make these decisions in your life… you’re contemplating whether or not this will be the end. You think of your mortality, those moments you could die and what that means. You’re thinking about that edge of the end, deciding whether or not it’s over. When you’re close to that edge, you could teeter over.”

Check it out via the frenzied black-and-white video below.

Pinned Artwork:

Pinned Tracklist:

01. Never Coming Back

02. Execution

03. There’s Only One of Us

04. Situations Changes

05. Too Tough to Kill

06. Frustrated Operator

07. Look Me in the Eye

08. Was It Electric

09. I Know I’ve Done Bad Things

10. Act Your Age

11. Attitude

12. Keep Moving On

APTBS will embark on a world tour in support of Pinned following their appearance at South by Southwest. The trek kicks off April 12th with an album release show in Brooklyn, New York before moving across the Atlantic to play European venues throughout France, Italy, and Germany. On May 24th, they will return stateside with a date in Washington, D.C. and continue until their Seattle show on June 14th.

Check out the complete schedule below.

A Place to Bury Strangers 2018 Tour Dates:

3/14-18 – Austin, TX @ South by Southwest

04/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere *

04/18 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Alter Schlachthof

04/19 – Bern, CH @ ISC

04/20 – Giavera Del Montello, IT @ Bemicio Live Gigs

04/21 – Bologna, IT @ Freakout Club

04/22 – Turin, IT @ Spazio 211

04/24 – Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus

04/25 – Lyon, FR @ Marche Gare

04/26 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

04/27 – Amiens, FR @ La Lune Des Pirates

04/28 – Dortmund, DE @ FZW

04/29 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix Bar

05/01 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doonroosje

05/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

05/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Small

05/05 – Oslo, NO @ BLAA

05/07 – Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu

05/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Logo

05/10 – London, UK @ The Garage

05/24 – Washington, DC @ DC9 #

05/25 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery #

05/26 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings Barcade #

05/27 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight #

05/28 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl #

05/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa #

05/31 – Houston, TX @ The Secret Group #

06/01 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda #

06/02 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada #

06/03 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger #

06/05 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf #

06/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar ^

06/07 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah ^

06/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent %

06/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall ^

06/12 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ^

06/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret ^

06/14 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile ^

* = Record release show

# = w/ Prettiest Eyes

^ = w/ Sextile

% = w/ Sextile and Prettiest Eyes