A Running List of All the Dudes Accused of Sexual Misconduct Since Harvey Weinstein

In the aftermath of the Harvey Weinstein allegations, hundreds of women and men have courageously shared their own tales of sexual misconduct. Here is a running list of the many who have been accused:

— Harvey Weinstein, movie producer

— Ben Affleck, actor

— Roy Price, former chief of Amazon Studios

— Bob Weinstein, movie producer

— The Gaslamp Killer, musician

— Chris Savino, creator of Nickelodeon’s Loud House

— Oliver Stone, movie director

— John Besh, celebrity chef

— Leon Wieseltier, former editor of The Atlantic and The New Republic

— Matthew Mondanile, former guitarist of Real Estate

— Lockhart Steele, former editorial director of Vox Media

— Lars Von Trier, movie director

— Andy Signore, creator of Honest Trailers

— Alex Calder, musician

— Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor

— Twiggy Ramirez, former bassist Marilyn Manson

— Terry Richardson, photographer

— George H.W. Bush, 41st president of the United States

— Ethan Kath, founding member of Crystal Castles

— James Toback, movie director

— Kevin Spacey, actor

— Jeremy Piven, actor

— David Blaine, magician

— Brett Ratner, movie director

— Mark Halperin, political journalist

— Dustin Hoffman, actor

— Andy Dick, actor

— Michael Oreskes, former head of NPR News

— Kirt Webster, publicist

— Rick Najera, director of CBS’s Diversity Showcase

— David Guillod, movie producer

— John Singleton, movie director

— Ed Westwick, actor

— Charlie Sheen, actor

— Robert Knepper, actor

— Jeffrey Tambor, actor

— Steven Seagal, actor

— Louis C.K., comedian

— Matthew Weiner, creator of Mad Men

— André Balazs, hotelier

— Roy Moore, Senate candidate in Alabama

— Russell Simmons, hip-hop mogul and founder of Def Jam Records

— Jann Wenner, founder of Rolling Stone

— Jesse Lacey, frontman of Brand New

— Sepp Blatter, former president of FIFA

— Gary Goddard, Hollywood producer and theme park designer

— Andrew Kreisberg, showrunner for Supergirl and Flash

— Richard Dreyfuss, actor

— George Takei, actor

— Eddie Berganza, editor for DC Comics

— Tom Sizemore, actor

— Mark Schwahn, showrunner for One Tree Hill

— Matt Zimmerman, booker for NBC News

— Sean Carlson, founder of FYF Fest

— Peter Aalbæk, CEO of Zentropa

— Andy Henry, casting employee on CSI

— Danny Masterson, actor

— Al Franken, US Senator of Minnesota

— Cameron Mitchell, talent agent for CAA

— Jason Mojica, head of Vice’s documentary film unit

— Murray Miller, writer on Girls

— Glenn Thrush, reporter for the New York Times

— Charlie Rose, host of Charlie Rose

— Adam Fields, movie producer

— John Conyers, Congressman from Michigan

— Evan Stephens Hall, frontman of Pinegrove

— John Lasseter, head of Pixar and Disney Animation

— Nick Carter, member of the Backstreet Boys

— Gilbert Rozon, founder of Just For Laughs Comedy Festival

— Richard Branson, Virgin Group founder

— Matt Lauer, anchor of TODAY

— Garrison Keillor, former host of A Prairie Home Companion

— Geraldo Rivera, FOX News correspondent

— David Sweeney, NPR Chief News Editor

— Teddy Davis, CNN producer

— ASAP Bari, co-founder of ASAP Mob

— Shervin Pishevar, venture capitalist

— Israel Horovitz, playwright

— Don Burke, Australian television presenter

— Gregg Zaun, former major league baseball player

— John Hockenberry, public radio host

— Bruce Weber, fashion photographer

— Geoffrey Rush, actor

— James Levine, conductor of Metropolitan Opera

— Ruben Kihuen, Congressman from Nevada

— Dylan Howard, Chief Content Officer of American Media Inc.

— Chase Igliori, manager of Into It. Over It.

— Peter Martins, ballet master at the School of American Ballet

— Malcolm Maddox, WXYZ news anchor

— Rodney Anderson, running back for University of Oklahoma

— Harold Ford Jr., former Congressman from Tennessee

— Warren Moon, former NFL quarterback

— Justin Caldbeck, venture capitalist

— Trent Franks, Congressman from Arizona

— Leonard Lopate, radio host

— Jonathan Schwartz, radio host

— Bryan Singer, movie director

— Alex Kozinski, chief judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit

— Jeff Herman, Hollywood attorney

— Mario Batali, celebrity chef

— Larry King, television host

— Ryan Lizza, writer for The New Yorker

— Tom Ashbrook, radio host

— Norman Pattiz, founder of Westwood One Radio Network

— Steve Edwards, host of Good Day LA

— Marshall Faulk, former NFL player and analyst for NFL Network

— Heath Evans, former NFL player and analyst for NFL Network

— Ike Taylor, former NFL player and analyst for NFL Network

— Warren Sapp, former NFL player

— Eric Davis, former NFL player

— Donovan McNabb, former NFL player and radio host for ESPN

— Eric Weinberger, President of Bill Simmons Media Group

— Ken Friedman, restauranteur and owner of The Spotted Pig

— Johnny Iuzzini, celebrity chef and judge on Great American Baking Show

— L.A. Reid, hip-hop mogul and former chairman of Epic and Def Jam Records

— Tavis Smiley, host of Tavis Smiley

— Morgan Spurlock, documentarian

— Brad Kern, showrunner for NCIS: New Orleans

— Jeff Fenster, executive vice president of Warner Bros. Records

— Matthew Berry, ESPN fantasy football analyst

— Carter Oosterhouse, HGTV host

— Ed Murray, Wyoming Secretary of State

— Omar Ashmawy, chief counsel for the Office of Congressional Ethics

— Andrew Duncan, producer of The Florida Project

— Gene Simmons, frontman of KISS

— Chris Matthews, host of MSNBC’s Hardball

— Corey Lewandowski, former campaign manager for Donald Trump

— T.J. Miller, actor and comedian

— Charlie Hallowell, chef

— Miguel Sano, baseball player for the Minnesota Twins

— Andrew Creighton, president of Vice Media

— Mike Germano, chief digital officer of Vice Media

— Steve Chaggaris, CBS News political director

— Dieter Wedel, German television director

— Albert Schultz, actor and TV producer

— Rich Rodriguez, college football coach

— Thomas Roma, photographer

— Dan Harmon, creator of Community and Rick & Morty

…and lest we forget…

— Donald Trump, 45th president of the United States