A Running List of All the Dudes Accused of Sexual Misconduct Since Harvey Weinstein

120 and counting...

on January 04, 2018, 12:30pm
In the aftermath of the Harvey Weinstein allegations, hundreds of women and men have courageously shared their own tales of sexual misconduct. Here is a running list of the many who have been accused:

Harvey Weinstein, movie producer

Ben Affleck, actor

Roy Price, former chief of Amazon Studios

Bob Weinstein, movie producer

The Gaslamp Killer, musician

— Chris Savino, creator of Nickelodeon’s Loud House

Oliver Stone, movie director

John Besh, celebrity chef

— Leon Wieseltier, former editor of The Atlantic and The New Republic

Matthew Mondanile, former guitarist of Real Estate

— Lockhart Steele, former editorial director of Vox Media

Lars Von Trier, movie director

Andy Signore, creator of Honest Trailers

Alex Calder, musician

— Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor

Twiggy Ramirez, former bassist Marilyn Manson

Terry Richardson, photographer

George H.W. Bush, 41st president of the United States

Ethan Kath, founding member of Crystal Castles

James Toback, movie director

Kevin Spacey, actor

Jeremy Piven, actor

David Blaine, magician

Brett Ratner, movie director

Mark Halperin, political journalist

Dustin Hoffman, actor

Andy Dick, actor

— Michael Oreskes, former head of NPR News

Kirt Webster, publicist

— Rick Najera, director of CBS’s Diversity Showcase

— David Guillod, movie producer

John Singleton, movie director

Ed Westwick, actor

Charlie Sheen, actor

Robert Knepper, actor

Jeffrey Tambor, actor

Steven Seagal, actor

Louis C.K., comedian

Matthew Weiner, creator of Mad Men

André Balazs, hotelier

Roy Moore, Senate candidate in Alabama

Russell Simmons, hip-hop mogul and founder of Def Jam Records

Jann Wenner, founder of Rolling Stone

Jesse Lacey, frontman of Brand New

Sepp Blatter, former president of FIFA

— Gary Goddard, Hollywood producer and theme park designer

Andrew Kreisberg, showrunner for Supergirl and Flash

Richard Dreyfuss, actor

George Takei, actor

Eddie Berganza, editor for DC Comics

Tom Sizemore, actor

Mark Schwahn, showrunner for One Tree Hill

Matt Zimmerman, booker for NBC News

Sean Carlson, founder of FYF Fest

— Peter Aalbæk, CEO of Zentropa

Andy Henry, casting employee on CSI

Danny Masterson, actor

Al Franken, US Senator of Minnesota

Cameron Mitchell, talent agent for CAA

Jason Mojica, head of Vice’s documentary film unit

Murray Miller, writer on Girls

Glenn Thrush, reporter for the New York Times

Charlie Rose, host of Charlie Rose

Adam Fields, movie producer

John Conyers, Congressman from Michigan

Evan Stephens Hall, frontman of Pinegrove

John Lasseter, head of Pixar and Disney Animation

Nick Carter, member of the Backstreet Boys

Gilbert Rozon, founder of Just For Laughs Comedy Festival

Richard Branson, Virgin Group founder

Matt Lauer, anchor of TODAY

Garrison Keillor, former host of A Prairie Home Companion

Geraldo Rivera, FOX News correspondent

David Sweeney, NPR Chief News Editor

Teddy Davis, CNN producer

ASAP Bari, co-founder of ASAP Mob

— Shervin Pishevar, venture capitalist

Israel Horovitz, playwright

Don Burke, Australian television presenter

Gregg Zaun, former major league baseball player

John Hockenberry, public radio host

Bruce Weber, fashion photographer

Geoffrey Rush, actor

James Levine, conductor of Metropolitan Opera

Ruben Kihuen, Congressman from Nevada

Dylan Howard, Chief Content Officer of American Media Inc.

Chase Igliori, manager of Into It. Over It.

Peter Martins, ballet master at the School of American Ballet

Malcolm Maddox, WXYZ news anchor

Rodney Anderson, running back for University of Oklahoma

Harold Ford Jr., former Congressman from Tennessee

Warren Moon, former NFL quarterback

Justin Caldbeck, venture capitalist

Trent Franks, Congressman from Arizona

 Leonard Lopate, radio host

Jonathan Schwartz, radio host

Bryan Singer, movie director

— Alex Kozinski, chief judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit

Jeff Herman, Hollywood attorney

Mario Batali, celebrity chef

Larry King, television host

Ryan Lizza, writer for The New Yorker

Tom Ashbrook, radio host

— Norman Pattiz, founder of Westwood One Radio Network

Steve Edwards, host of Good Day LA

Marshall Faulk, former NFL player and analyst for NFL Network

Heath Evans, former NFL player and analyst for NFL Network

Ike Taylor, former NFL player and analyst for NFL Network

Warren Sapp, former NFL player

Eric Davis, former NFL player

Donovan McNabb, former NFL player and radio host for ESPN

— Eric Weinberger, President of Bill Simmons Media Group

Ken Friedman, restauranteur and owner of The Spotted Pig

Johnny Iuzzini, celebrity chef and judge on Great American Baking Show

L.A. Reid, hip-hop mogul and former chairman of Epic and Def Jam Records

Tavis Smiley, host of Tavis Smiley

Morgan Spurlock, documentarian

Brad Kern, showrunner for NCIS: New Orleans

Jeff Fenster, executive vice president of Warner Bros. Records

Matthew Berry, ESPN fantasy football analyst

Carter Oosterhouse, HGTV host

Ed Murray, Wyoming Secretary of State

Omar Ashmawy, chief counsel for the Office of Congressional Ethics

Andrew Duncan, producer of The Florida Project

Gene Simmons, frontman of KISS

Chris Matthews, host of MSNBC’s Hardball

Corey Lewandowski, former campaign manager for Donald Trump

T.J. Miller, actor and comedian

Charlie Hallowell, chef

Miguel Sano, baseball player for the Minnesota Twins

Andrew Creighton, president of Vice Media

Mike Germano, chief digital officer of Vice Media

Steve Chaggaris, CBS News political director

Dieter Wedel, German television director

Albert Schultz, actor and TV producer

Rich Rodriguez, college football coach

Thomas Roma, photographer

Dan Harmon, creator of Community and Rick & Morty

…and lest we forget…

Donald Trump, 45th president of the United States

