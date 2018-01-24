Action Bronson joins Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman alongside Robert De Niro and Al Pacino

Action Bronson has joined the star-studded cast of Martin Scorsese’s mob epic, The Irishman. It’s unclear what role the Queens rapper will play in the film, but he recently shared a photo on Instagram with Scorsese and Robert De Niro.

Based on Charles Brandt’s 2005 non-fiction novel, I Heard You Paint Houses, the flick stars De Niro as Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran, a mob hitman who claimed he was the gunman behind the murder of Jimmy Hoffa, played by Al Pacino. De Niro and possibly Pacino will be digitally aged down to allow for decades of flashback scenes without having to hire younger actors or use prosthetics.

Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, and Bobby Cannavale also have roles in the Netflix movie, which currently doesn’t have a theatrical release date.

Bronson is a veteran of the small screen with his Viceland shows, Fuck, That’s Delicious and The Untitled Action Bronson Show. He’s also set to appear in the upcoming Netflix comedy, Game Over, Man!, from the creators of Workaholics.