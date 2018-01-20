Al Pacino is Joe Paterno in HBO’s first teaser for film about the disgraced Penn State coach: Watch

In 2011, Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was convicted on 45 counts of child sexual abuse over a 15-year period. It’s a wretched, terrifying story, one that was chronicled in Amir Bar-Lev’s documentary Happy Valley. What that documentary also touched on is the disgraced legacy of Penn State’s head coach, Joe Paterno, who was fired after evidence surfaced showing he was aware of Sandusky’s behavior. This is complicated for die hard Penn State fans, who both refuse to believe Paterno would ever have been complicit and object to the coach’s history being tainted. It’s complex stuff, and HBO is digging deep into it with a new film from director Barry Levinson.

Al Pacino stars as Paterno in the film, which debuts on HBO later this year. Now, the network has released a teaser trailer for the film. Against rabid cheers from sports fans, an embattled Paterno stars into the middle distance as a voice asks, “Joe, did you know about Jerry?” That’s the million dollar question, after all. Watch it above.

This marks Levinson and Pacino’s second collaboration at HBO after 2010’s You Don’t Know Jack. Riley Keough co-stars as reporter Sara Ganim, while Kathy Baker and Annie Parisse will play Paterno’s wife, Sue, and daughter, Mary Kay, respectively.

A premiere date has yet to be announced.