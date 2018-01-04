Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard’s new band, Bermuda Triangle, announces US tour dates

Photo by Harvey Hale

Alabama Shakes vocalist/guitarist Brittany Howard launched her new side-project with Becca Mancari and Jesse Lafser, Bermuda Triangle, last summer. Since then, the Nashville trio has only played a total of six shows and released two tracks — “Rosey” and “Suzanne”. They’re making moves early in 2018, however, as they’ve just revealed a new run of US tour dates.

The shows will take place along the West Coast come February, followed by a short Texas jaunt in April. Hopefully this is just the first sign of more things to come from the group this year. Find their complete itinerary below.

Bermuda Triangle 2018 Tour Dates:

02/03 – West Hollywood, CA @ The Troubadour

02/05- San Diego, CA @ Music Box

02/06- San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

02/08- Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

02/09- Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

02/10- Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall

04/04- Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater *

04/05- Austin, TX @ Antone’s *

04/06- Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater *

* = w/ Liz Cooper and the Stampede

Watch Bermuda Triangle perform “Rosey” during their debut last July in Nashville:

And here’s “Suzanne”, which features Howard on lead vocals: