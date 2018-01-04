Menu
Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard’s new band, Bermuda Triangle, announces US tour dates

Nashville trio also featuring Becca Mancari and Jesse Lafser will hit the road next month

by
on January 04, 2018, 2:16pm
Photo by Harvey Hale

Alabama Shakes vocalist/guitarist Brittany Howard launched her new side-project with Becca Mancari and Jesse Lafser, Bermuda Triangle, last summer. Since then, the Nashville trio has only played a total of six shows and released two tracks — “Rosey” and “Suzanne”. They’re making moves early in 2018, however, as they’ve just revealed a new run of US tour dates.

The shows will take place along the West Coast come February, followed by a short Texas jaunt in April. Hopefully this is just the first sign of more things to come from the group this year. Find their complete itinerary below.

Bermuda Triangle 2018 Tour Dates:
02/03 – West Hollywood, CA @ The Troubadour
02/05- San Diego, CA @ Music Box
02/06- San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
02/08- Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
02/09- Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
02/10- Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall
04/04- Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater *
04/05- Austin, TX @ Antone’s *
04/06- Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater *

* = w/ Liz Cooper and the Stampede

Watch Bermuda Triangle perform “Rosey” during their debut last July in Nashville:

And here’s “Suzanne”, which features Howard on lead vocals:

