Alec Baldwin’s using his nonprofit foundation’s Twitter account to defend Woody Allen

Remember when Alec Baldwin promised to delete his personal Twitter account after arguing with numerous women regarding issues of sexual misconduct in Hollywood? As a reminder, Baldwin suggested that Rose McGowan was at least partly responsible for the continued pattern of abuse of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, comments which found him trading barbs with Weinstein victim Asia Argento and her boyfriend, TV host Anthony Bourdain. Anyways, he never did delete his personal account; instead, it lies dormant as he tweets out insults from Alec Baldwin Foundation instead.

Baldwin says he supports gender equality and the #MeToo movement, but his behavior towards women and his refusal to condemn the actions of his allies (including James Toback) make it hard to believe him. He’s still at it, too, now using the Alec Baldwin Foundation account (sigh) to tweet in support of Woody Allen, who’s been accused by his daughter Dylan of molesting her when she was a child.

Baldwin, who previously starred in Allen films like Blue Jasmine and To Rome with Love, says it’s “unfair and sad” that actors have been disavowing Allen in the resurfacing of Farrow’s allegations, referring no doubt to Rebecca Hall and Timothee Chalamet donating their salaries from Allen’s upcoming A Rainy Day in New York to anti-harassment and anti-sexual assault organizations like Time’s Up, LGBT Center in New York, and RAINN.

“Is it possible to support survivors of pedophilia and sexual assault/abuse and also believe that [Woody Allen] is innocent?” he continues. “I think so. The intention is not to dismiss or ignore such complaints. But accusing ppl of such crimes should be treated carefully. On behalf of the victims, as well.”

Woody Allen was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed. The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose. But it’s unfair and sad to me. I worked w WA 3 times and it was one of the privileges of my career. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 16, 2018

WA’s talent has nothing to do with it.

This is a charge that was investigated aggressively and resulted in…nothing.

What would it take for you to at least consider that he is telling the truth? — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 16, 2018

Is it possible to support survivors of pedophilia and sexual assault/abuse and also believe that WA is innocent?

I think so.

The intention is not to dismiss or ignore such complaints. But accusing ppl of such crimes should be treated carefully. On behalf of the victims, as well. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 16, 2018

Mixed in with the above tweets were retweets of posts that both defended Allen against Dylan’s accusations and quoted Moses Farrow’s claims of abuse against his mother, Mia Farrow.

The reality, however, is that, after years of society not taking Dylan seriously—she first revealed her allegations in 2014—the current #MeToo climate is one that finally allows her voice to be heard. When a powerful white man tries to publicly dispute her account, that goes against the entire basis of the #MeToo movement.

Maybe it’s about time Baldwin deletes his charity account, too.