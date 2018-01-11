Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

Alice Glass rejects “Forgiveness” in gritty new video: Watch

Former Crystal Castles co-founder continues to support her solo EP

by
on January 11, 2018, 1:26pm
1 comment

Alice Glass quietly released her self-titled solo EP last August. The mini collection spanned six tracks, including a highlight called “Forgiveness”. Today, that song’s music video has been unveiled.

Directed by Lindsey Mann, it stars Glass herself as she urgently scribbles the track’s lyrics on a dimly lit mirror. “This song is about rejecting the idea of forgiveness,” she says in a press statement.

“Forgiveness isn’t always a moral act, the way some religions portray it. Sometimes forgiveness can be exploitative or even predatory, especially when people use it as a means to guilt someone rather than heal them. When forgiveness is used to create a false sense of superiority it is a toxic act.” Watch the clip up above.

Glass is currently in a legal battle with Ethan Kath, her former Crystal Castles bandmate. In November, she publicly accused him of abuse and assault, to which he fired back with a defamation lawsuit. Glass has since filed official documents of her own and vows to take the stand in court.

Previous Story
Jorja Smith recruits UK grime artist Stormzy for dark new ballad “Let Me Down”: Stream
Next Story
Towkio announces debut album, WWW., shares “Symphony”: Watch
1 comment
More Stories