Alice Glass shares chaotic new song “CEASE AND DESIST” and video: Watch

Alice Glass announced her split from Crystal Castles in 2014, and last summer released her first solo EP. Now, she’s shared her first new piece of music of 2018, a tight, furious burst of catharsis called “CEASE AND DESIST” that clocks in at less than two minutes. Jupiter Keyes and Dreamcrusher contributed writing and production to the song.

“Promise me/ You’re never the victim/ You have to fight right now,” she screams throughout the track, recalling her decision last year to share accusations of sexual abuse and assault against former bandmate Ethan Kath. She writes in a statement:

This song is a call to arms for all survivors. But being a survivor often means feeling afraid, it means sometimes feeling worthless, like you can’t go on. We need to fight back against those who have victimized us and against the feelings that tell us to give up inside. Sometimes we think we deserve the pain others have inflicted on us. This song is what I need to tell myself to get through each day, and what I hope other survivors can remember when they feel like they can’t make it through the darkness of their own recovery. Every day is a fight.

Glass has also shared a suitably gonzo video for the track directed by Lindsey Nico Mann and Dan Streit. Watch it above.

In response to Glass’ accusations, Kath (né Claudio Palmieri) filed a defamation lawsuit against her. In response, Glass has said she’d be willing to lay out her allegations under oath. Toronto police are allegedly investigating Kath for multiple sex crimes.

