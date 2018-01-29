Andrew W.K. is saved by music on new song “Ever Again” and video: Watch

Photo by Philip Cosores
Andrew W.K. is just a little over a month away from the release of You’re Not Alone, his first album in eight years. The self-help master and bonafide “Party Hard” rocker previously teased the release with the anthemic lead single, “Music Is Worth Living For”. Today, he’s broken off a second track in “Ever Again”.
Like its predecessor, this new cut sees Andrew W.K. testifying about the saving powers of music. “It’s about the feeling of excitement and power and clarity and confidence that comes from music but also from feeling as though music is the answer to everything,” he told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, who premiered the song this afternoon.
Along with the track comes the official music video, which features Andrew W.K. triumphantly rocking out onstage, his music acting as something of a lifeblood. Check it out below courtesy of Noisey.
You’re Not Alone officially arrives March 2nd via RED/Sony.
Update: Andrew W.K. has announced a North American spring tour behind the new album.
Andrew W.K. 2018 Tour Dates:
03/14-17 – Austin, TX @ South By Southwest
03/21 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest
04/13 – Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall
04/14 – London, UK @ 02 Forum Kentish Town
04/15 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
04/18 – Norwich, UK @ Waterfront
04/19 – Portsmouth, UK @ Wedgewood Rooms
04/20 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
04/21 – Glasgow, UK @ Garage
04/28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville Festival
04/29 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum Theatre
05/01 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
05/03 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
05/04 – Concord, NC @ Carolina Rebellion Festival
05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/08 – Louisville, KY @ Diamond Pub
05/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Lounge
05/10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
05/11 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow
05/12 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic
05/13 – Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion Festival
05/15 – Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall
05/16 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
05/17 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
05/18 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
05/19 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range Festival
05/20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
05/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
05/22 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls
05/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
05/25 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma