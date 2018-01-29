Andrew W.K. is saved by music on new song “Ever Again” and video: Watch

Photo by Philip Cosores

Andrew W.K. is just a little over a month away from the release of You’re Not Alone, his first album in eight years. The self-help master and bonafide “Party Hard” rocker previously teased the release with the anthemic lead single, “Music Is Worth Living For”. Today, he’s broken off a second track in “Ever Again”.

Like its predecessor, this new cut sees Andrew W.K. testifying about the saving powers of music. “It’s about the feeling of excitement and power and clarity and confidence that comes from music but also from feeling as though music is the answer to everything,” he told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, who premiered the song this afternoon.

Along with the track comes the official music video, which features Andrew W.K. triumphantly rocking out onstage, his music acting as something of a lifeblood. Check it out below courtesy of Noisey.

You’re Not Alone officially arrives March 2nd via RED/Sony.

Update: Andrew W.K. has announced a North American spring tour behind the new album.

Andrew W.K. 2018 Tour Dates:

03/14-17 – Austin, TX @ South By Southwest

03/21 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

04/13 – Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall

04/14 – London, UK @ 02 Forum Kentish Town

04/15 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

04/18 – Norwich, UK @ Waterfront

04/19 – Portsmouth, UK @ Wedgewood Rooms

04/20 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

04/21 – Glasgow, UK @ Garage

04/28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville Festival

04/29 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum Theatre

05/01 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

05/03 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

05/04 – Concord, NC @ Carolina Rebellion Festival

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/08 – Louisville, KY @ Diamond Pub

05/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Lounge

05/10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

05/11 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow

05/12 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic

05/13 – Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion Festival

05/15 – Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall

05/16 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

05/17 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

05/18 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

05/19 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range Festival

05/20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

05/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/22 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls

05/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

05/25 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma