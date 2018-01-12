Andrew W.K. unveils “Music Is Worth Living For”, first song in nine years: Stream

Photo by Cortney Armitage

You’re Not Alone is the forthcoming album from Andrew W.K., slated for release March 2nd via RED/Sony. His first since 2010, it captures the essence of the “Party Hard” rocker and his uplifting, self-help guru lifestyle.

“These songs on this album follow a surprising path to self-actualization,” a press statement describes the record. “They give the listener permission to admit their vulnerabilities, and the encouragement to feel empowered.” There’s perhaps nothing more empowering than the sincere desire to live and thrive, which is the subject at the heart of You’re Not Alone’s lead single.

Dubbed “Music Is Worth Living For”, it’s an anthemic headbanger dotted with ’80s-esque synths. Andrew W.K. considers it “an exaltation of my love for music itself,” adding, “It’s also me pleading with myself to recognize music’s eternal power and glory, in the face of hardship and pain. The song is an effort to remind myself that life is worth living, if for no other reason than because of the beauty music conveys.”

Hear it down below.

Read his full statement on the track:

“Music is a mysterious phenomenon – it seems both to magically overwhelm and sublimate our suffering, but also to starkly dignify the struggles of our daily life. The physical power of music must be coming from some sort of unshakable truth, sent from the primal core of all being. It’s so effortless and elegant in its intensity. I truly believe that listening to music can transform you into a better person. In that way, all my songs have been me just trying to get better, trying to cheer myself up, trying to convince myself that there is hope and joy in the world no matter how dark it may seem. And the lyrics of this song, especially in the verses, are me calling out my own interior negative forces – the lowest and darkest impulses inside me, that wish to hold me down in despair – and I’m telling those malevolent urges once and for all that they won’t break me. I will persevere. And when I triumph, somehow, someday, it will be because of music. This song is a celebration of that essential and divine life-force that music is both emanating from and emitting to us. This song is about how good music makes it feel to not be dead. As the last line of the chorus proclaims, ‘Music makes me want to stay alive.’ That’s probably the truest lyric I’ve ever written.”