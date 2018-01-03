Animal Collective’s Avey Tare and Panda Bear perform Sung Tongs live for the first time: Watch

Last month, Animal Collective performed their 2004 breakthrough effort Sung Tongs in full for the first time ever. The band’s Avey Tare and Panda Bear, who recorded the album by themselves, delivered the performance on December 2nd at Maspeth, New York’s Knockdown Center to celebrate Pitchfork’s 21st anniversary. Now, the entire acoustic concert has been made available to watch online, and you can do so above.
Avey Tare released his latest solo effort, Eucalyptus, last summer. Panda Bear, meanwhile, will drop his A Day With the Homies vinyl-only EP on January 12th.
Setlist:
Leaf House
Who Could Win a Rabbit
The Softest Voice
Covered in Frogs
Winters Love
Kids on Holiday
Sweet Road
Visiting Friends
College
We Tigers
Mouth Wooed Her
Good Lovin Outside
Whaddit I Done
Prospect Hummer