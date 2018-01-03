Animal Collective’s Avey Tare and Panda Bear perform Sung Tongs live for the first time: Watch

Last month, Animal Collective performed their 2004 breakthrough effort Sung Tongs in full for the first time ever. The band’s Avey Tare and Panda Bear, who recorded the album by themselves, delivered the performance on December 2nd at Maspeth, New York’s Knockdown Center to celebrate Pitchfork’s 21st anniversary. Now, the entire acoustic concert has been made available to watch online, and you can do so above.

(Read: Let’s Cool It with the Full Album Performances, Alright?)

Avey Tare released his latest solo effort, Eucalyptus, last summer. Panda Bear, meanwhile, will drop his A Day With the Homies vinyl-only EP on January 12th.

Setlist:

Leaf House

Who Could Win a Rabbit

The Softest Voice

Covered in Frogs

Winters Love

Kids on Holiday

Sweet Road

Visiting Friends

College

We Tigers

Mouth Wooed Her

Good Lovin Outside

Whaddit I Done

Prospect Hummer