ANOHNI pays tribute to Dolores O’Riodran with cover of The Cranberries’ “No Need to Argue”: Watch

It was a week ago today that Irish rocker Dolores O’Riordan passed away at the young age of 46. In tribute to the late singer of The Cranberries, ANOHNI chose today to share a cover of the title track from the band’s 1994 LP No Need to Argue.

ANOHNI recorded the beautiful version of “No Need to Argue” a cappella, simply singing it to a plant in her room. She uploaded the clip to Instagram, and you can watch it below.

#noneedtoargueanymore #doloresoriordan #thecranberries A post shared by ANOHNI (@anohni) on Jan 22, 2018 at 2:46pm PST

Saturday Night Live also recently paid tribute to the late Cranberries frontwoman by reposting the band’s 1995 appearance on the program. Watch them perform “Zombie” here.