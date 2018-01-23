Menu
ANOHNI pays tribute to Dolores O’Riodran with cover of The Cranberries’ “No Need to Argue”: Watch

A capella Instagram video honors the late Irish rocker

by
on January 23, 2018, 12:20am
It was a week ago today that Irish rocker Dolores O’Riordan passed away at the young age of 46. In tribute to the late singer of The Cranberries, ANOHNI chose today to share a cover of the title track from the band’s 1994 LP No Need to Argue.

ANOHNI recorded the beautiful version of “No Need to Argue” a cappella, simply singing it to a plant in her room. She uploaded the clip to Instagram, and you can watch it below.

Saturday Night Live also recently paid tribute to the late Cranberries frontwoman by reposting the band’s 1995 appearance on the program. Watch them perform “Zombie” here.

