Ansel Elgort smoothly croons and raps on new single and video “Supernova”: Watch

With 2017’s blockbuster film Baby Driver, actor Ansel Elgort proved he was a true master behind the wheel. However, this year it looks like he will be stepping behind the mic to turn the focus back on his music career.

Elgort, who’s previously DJ’ed under the name Ansølo (including a set at Electric Zoo 2015), is gearing up to put out his first-ever EP called Supernova. After teasing for some months, Elgort has shared its title track and accompanying music video today.

The single is a departure from his more dance-oriented numbers, as it sees him smoothly crooning and rapping over a trap/R&B production. “I’ve been so fucked in my head,” confesses Elgort. “I’ve been going through phases.”

Its dramatic visual, directed by Colin Tilley (Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj), continues Elgort’s haze of confusion and conflict. After a night’s sleep, a very sweaty Elgort proceeds to walk around outside in the dark past parked cars and foggy street corners. Check it out below.

Supernova the EP is expected to drop sometime this year and will include other songs called “Save Me”, “Ansel Back in Time,” and “No Tomorrow”.