Arctic Monkeys announce preliminary 2018 tour dates

Photo by Joshua Mellin
With a new album expected in the not too distant future, Arctic Monkeys are beginning to fill up their summer calendar with a number of live performances. With the exception of an appearance at Delaware’s Firefly Music Festival, all the confirmed dates come in the form of European festival appearances. They’re set to play Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival, Barcelona’s Primavera Sound, The Netherlands’ Best Kept Secret Festival, Portugal’s NOS Alive Festival, and Belgium’s Rock Werchter, among several other notable events. You can see the as-yet-announced itinerary below.
Arctic Monkeys last took the stage in November 2014 behind their fifth studio album, AM.
Arctic Monkeys 2018 Tour Dates:
06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/08 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/14-17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
06/22-24 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
06/22-24 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
07/01 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival
07/04 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/06 – Athens, GR @ Rockwave Festival
07/08 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/12 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
08/08 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/09-11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
08/14 – Budapest, HR @ Sziget Festival