Arctic Monkeys announce preliminary 2018 tour dates

Photo by Joshua Mellin

With a new album expected in the not too distant future, Arctic Monkeys are beginning to fill up their summer calendar with a number of live performances. With the exception of an appearance at Delaware’s Firefly Music Festival, all the confirmed dates come in the form of European festival appearances. They’re set to play Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival, Barcelona’s Primavera Sound, The Netherlands’ Best Kept Secret Festival, Portugal’s NOS Alive Festival, and Belgium’s Rock Werchter, among several other notable events. You can see the as-yet-announced itinerary below.

Arctic Monkeys last took the stage in November 2014 behind their fifth studio album, AM.

Arctic Monkeys 2018 Tour Dates:

06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/08 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/14-17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

06/22-24 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/22-24 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

07/01 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival

07/04 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/06 – Athens, GR @ Rockwave Festival

07/08 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/12 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

08/08 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/09-11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/14 – Budapest, HR @ Sziget Festival