ASAP Ferg delivers fiery performance of “Plain Jane” on Fallon: Watch

Next month, ASAP Ferg will tour North America in support of his latest mixtape, Still Striving. As a preview of that 31-date jaunt, the ASAP Mob rapper guested on The Tonight Show on Tuesday to deliver a fiery performance of “Plain Jane”, the biggest cut off the tape. Replay it up above.

In recent weeks, Ferg has hit the studio with DJ Premier (“Our Streets”) and Ski Mask the Slump God (“No Tilt”). Nicki Minaj also hopped on a new remix of “Plain Jane”.

Grab tickets to ASAP Ferg’s upcoming tour with Denzel Curry and IDK here.