ASAP Rocky drops off new single “Above”: Stream

Photo by Philip Cosores

Yesterday, ASAP Rocky shared the DRAM-assisted “☆☆☆☆☆ 5IVE $TAR$”. Now, he’s quickly followed up with another track entitled “Above”.

Clocking in at 80 seconds, the single is produced by Frans Merrick. The SoundCloud description reads “THIS IS JUST A TEST,” following on the heels of yesterday’s caption, “TESTING COMING SOON.” Over quiet production, Rocky sings about leaving a bad relationship. “And if I keep goin’ back to fuckin’ with her, with her/ I’ma end up with her, with her,” the ASAP Mob leader tells himself. “Always first to finish last, time to quit her, quit her.”

Hear it below.

Testing has long been rumored to be the name of Rocky’s upcoming album, his first since 2015’s At.Long.Last.ASAP. Recently, the Harlem MC appeared on the Bright soundtrack with Tom Morello on “Fuck the World”. He currently sits at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to his feature on G-Eazy’s “No Limit” with Cardi B.