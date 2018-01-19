Ash Vs. Evil Dead delivers daddies, deadites, and A-ha in third season trailer: Watch

Ash Vs. Evil Dead returns to Starz on February 25th, and we can already hear the chainsaw buzzing. The network just dropped the first official trailer, which promises another gory, rock ‘n’ roll outing with the Ghost Beaters — ahem, Ashley Williams (Bruce Campbell), Pablo Bolivar (Ray Santiago), and Kelly Maxwell (Dana DeLorenzo).

Don’t worry, Lucy Lawless is also back as Ash’s foil, Ruby Knowby, but she’s not the only one fucking up his plans. In this season, our King of One-Liners will meet his long-lost, estranged daughter, Brandy Barr (Arielle Carver-O’Neill), who looks to have some of her father’s balls-to-the-wall genes. So, expect some groovy father-daughter ass kicking.

Actually, expect to see a lot of strange left turns. Seeing how showrunner Craig DiGregorio quit at the 25th hour of the excellent second season, leaving producer Rob Tapert to totally fumble the finale, it’ll be interesting to see how his replacement, Daredevil‘s Mark Verheiden, cleaned up the mess.

Judging from the trailer (above) and poster (below), not so bad. But we’ll see.