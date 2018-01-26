Menu
At The Drive In’s vinyl-only Diamanté EP now available to stream

Originally released as a Record Store Day exclusive, it features three new songs

by
on January 26, 2018, 12:05pm
Photo by Ben Kaye

Last November, At The Drive In released a 10-inch vinyl EP called Diamanté for Record Store Day Black Friday. The project featured three new songs — “Amid Ethics”, “Despondent at High Noon”, and “Point of Demarkation” — and was produced by the band’s own Omar Rodriguez-Lopez. Following comeback album in • ter a • li • a, it was recorded Summer 2017 at Clouds Hill Studio in Hamburg, Germany for Rise Records.

(Read: At The Drive In’s Top 10 Songs)

Now, that vinyl-only release has finally made its way onto digital streaming platforms. Check it out down below via Apple Music and Spotify, followed by ATDI’s cryptic statement on the EP.

“How do you weaponize the insatiable thirst for life among vultures? How do you deprogram the coroner dissecting hiatus? What light beckons you from the sewers of suggestion? Is your instinct extinct ? Or does it hide in the flash burn of counterfeit automatons? Five boys with guilty slingshots swaying to the Midwitch Sound. Blinded by the DIAMANTÉ.”

Diamanté EP Artwork:

diamante At The Drive Ins vinyl only Diamanté EP now available to stream

Diamanté Tracklist:
01. Amid Ethics
02. Despondent at High Noon
03. Point of Demarkation

