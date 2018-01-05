Atlanta’s long-awaited second season premieres in March

Donald Glover’s breakout FX series Atlanta took home two Golden Globes in 2016, capping off a year that was packed with effusive praise for the innovative series about ATL’s rap scene. It was something of a disappointment when Glover revealed the second season would be delayed due to his busy schedule, which included his musical stylings as Childish Gambino and his co-starring role as Lando Calrissian in the Solo: A Star Wars Story. The long wait is over, however, as Vulture reports that Atlanta will debut its second season, dubbed “Atlanta Robbin’ Season”, on March 1st on FX.

Glover, meanwhile, is set to perform at this month’s Grammy Awards ceremony, where his latest Childish Gambino album Awaken, My Love! is nominated for Album of the Year.