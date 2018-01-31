Beck announces US tour dates for Spring 2018

Photo by Philip Cosores

Beck has added a batch of US spring dates to his 2018 world tour. Taking place between late April and early May, the new shows include cities such as Charlotte, Washington, DC, Atlanta, and Nashville.

The brief stateside stint comes amidst runs in Australia, Europe, and Japan, as well as festival appearances at Mexico’s Ceremonia, London’s All Points East, and In Bloom Music in Houston. Beck’s entire itinerary comes in support of his 13th studio album, last October’s Colors.

Consult the schedule below, and grab tickets here.

Beck 2018 Tour Dates:

02/24 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney City Limits

02/26 – Canberra, AU @ Royal Theatre

02/28 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena

03/03 – Auckland, NZ @ Auckland City Limits

03/23 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion

03/24 – Houston, TX @ In Bloom Music Festival

04/07 – Toluca, MX @ Ceremonia Festival

04/27 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

04/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Amphitheater

04/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

05/04 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest

05/05 – Birmingham, AL @ Concert Hall at the BJCC

05/06 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

05/23 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

05/25 – Belfast, IE @ BBC Music’s Biggest Weekend

05/27 – London, UK @ All Points East

06/01 – Nimes, FR @ This Is Not a Love Song

06/02 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green

06/04 – Tilburg, NL @ 013

06/05 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

06/09 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Grona Lund

08/18 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic

08/19 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic

Revisit the heartwarming video for Colors single “Fix Me”: