Beck announces US tour dates for Spring 2018

Beck has added a batch of US spring dates to his 2018 world tour. Taking place between late April and early May, the new shows include cities such as Charlotte, Washington, DC, Atlanta, and Nashville.
The brief stateside stint comes amidst runs in Australia, Europe, and Japan, as well as festival appearances at Mexico’s Ceremonia, London’s All Points East, and In Bloom Music in Houston. Beck’s entire itinerary comes in support of his 13th studio album, last October’s Colors.
Beck 2018 Tour Dates:
02/24 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney City Limits
02/26 – Canberra, AU @ Royal Theatre
02/28 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena
03/03 – Auckland, NZ @ Auckland City Limits
03/23 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion
03/24 – Houston, TX @ In Bloom Music Festival
04/07 – Toluca, MX @ Ceremonia Festival
04/27 – Washington, DC @ Anthem
04/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Amphitheater
04/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
05/04 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest
05/05 – Birmingham, AL @ Concert Hall at the BJCC
05/06 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
05/23 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
05/25 – Belfast, IE @ BBC Music’s Biggest Weekend
05/27 – London, UK @ All Points East
06/01 – Nimes, FR @ This Is Not a Love Song
06/02 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green
06/04 – Tilburg, NL @ 013
06/05 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
06/09 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival
06/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Grona Lund
08/18 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic
08/19 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic
Revisit the heartwarming video for Colors single “Fix Me”: