Beck recruits Instagram’s most famous poodles for heartwarming “Fix Me” video: Watch

Beck’s 13th album, Colors, may have arrived back in October but its new music video for “Fix Me”, which premiered today via Buzzfeed, was worth the wait. In it, the journeyman artist has recruited three poodles and an adorable baby to help him bring the album’s ultra-chill closer to life.

Instagrammers might recognize the dogs—Qoo, Riku, and Gaku—and their baby friend Mame from Tamanegi, an account that regularly posts photos of their adventures. Here, we get to see them in action, with several of the account’s most heartwarming moments recreated in the video alongside some seriously striking outfits.

(Read: Beck in 10 Songs)