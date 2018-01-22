Belle and Sebastian announce North American tour in support of How to Solve Our Human Problems EP trilogy

Photo by Gaelle Beri

Belle and Sebastian have announced a North American tour in support of their three-part EP series, How to Solve Our Human Problems. Spanning the month of June, the trek includes stops in New York, Dallas, Mexico City, Denver, Oakland, Portland, and Vancouver.

The new leg of dates follows a longer stint over in Europe and will see the Scottish indie pop outfit joined by openers Japanese Breakfast and Snail Mail at select stops. Both Perfume Genius and Frankie Cosmos will be on hand for Belle and Sebastian’s June 8th NYC show at Forest Hills Stadium.

Part 1 and Part 2 of How to Solve Our Human Problems are out now; stream them here and here, respectively. The third installment arrives February 16th, as does a 12-inch vinyl box and compilation CD set collecting all three EPs.

Consult the band’s full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Belle and Sebastian 2018 Tour Dates:

02/05 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

02/06 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie

02/07 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

02/09 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolox

02/11 – Luxembourg @ Rockhal

02/12 – Zurich, CH @ X tra limmathaus

02/13 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

02/14 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon

02/16 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

02/17 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast

02/18 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp

02/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Carre

02/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ DK Studio 1

02/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Munchen Brewery

02/23 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

02/24 – Gothenburg, SE @ Studios

03/06 – Cornwall, UK @ Truro Hall #

03/08 – Cardiff, Wales, UK @ Millennium Centre #

03/09 – Aberystwyth, Wales, UK @ Arts Centre #

03/10 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City #

03/12 – Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall #

03/13 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange #

03/15 – Brighton, UK @ Dome #

03/16 – London, UK @ Troxy #

03/17 – London, UK @ Troxy #

03/19 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Philharmonic #

03/20 – London, UK @ Troxy #

03/20 – York, UK @ Opera House #

03/22 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage #

03/23 – Perth, SL @ Concert Hall #

03/24 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall #

03/26 – Dublin, IR @ Vicar St #

03/27 – Dublin, IR @ Vicar St #

05/02 – Perth, AU @ Astor Theatre

05/04 – St. Kilda, AU @ Palais Theatre

05/05 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House

05/07 – Brisbane, AU @ Tivoli

05/25 – Glasgow, UK @ Galvanizers Yard

06/05 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre $

06/06 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall $

06/08 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

06/09 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

06/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle %

06/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre %

06/14 – Mexico City, MX @ TBA %

06/16 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater %

06/17 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory %

06/19 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater %

06/20 – Sundance, UT @ Sundance Amphitheater %

06/22 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory %

06/25 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater %

06/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre %

06/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre %

06/30 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheatre %

# = w/ Julien Baker

$ = w/ Snail Mail

^ = w/ Perfume Genius, Frankie Cosmos

% = w/ Japanese Breakfast