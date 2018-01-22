Belle and Sebastian announce North American tour in support of How to Solve Our Human Problems EP trilogy

Photo by Gaelle Beri
Belle and Sebastian have announced a North American tour in support of their three-part EP series, How to Solve Our Human Problems. Spanning the month of June, the trek includes stops in New York, Dallas, Mexico City, Denver, Oakland, Portland, and Vancouver.
The new leg of dates follows a longer stint over in Europe and will see the Scottish indie pop outfit joined by openers Japanese Breakfast and Snail Mail at select stops. Both Perfume Genius and Frankie Cosmos will be on hand for Belle and Sebastian’s June 8th NYC show at Forest Hills Stadium.
Part 1 and Part 2 of How to Solve Our Human Problems are out now; stream them here and here, respectively. The third installment arrives February 16th, as does a 12-inch vinyl box and compilation CD set collecting all three EPs.
Consult the band’s full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
Belle and Sebastian 2018 Tour Dates:
02/05 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
02/06 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie
02/07 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
02/09 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolox
02/11 – Luxembourg @ Rockhal
02/12 – Zurich, CH @ X tra limmathaus
02/13 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
02/14 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon
02/16 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
02/17 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast
02/18 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp
02/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Carre
02/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ DK Studio 1
02/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Munchen Brewery
02/23 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
02/24 – Gothenburg, SE @ Studios
03/06 – Cornwall, UK @ Truro Hall #
03/08 – Cardiff, Wales, UK @ Millennium Centre #
03/09 – Aberystwyth, Wales, UK @ Arts Centre #
03/10 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City #
03/12 – Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall #
03/13 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange #
03/15 – Brighton, UK @ Dome #
03/16 – London, UK @ Troxy #
03/17 – London, UK @ Troxy #
03/19 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Philharmonic #
03/20 – London, UK @ Troxy #
03/16 – London, UK @ Troxy #
03/20 – York, UK @ Opera House #
03/22 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage #
03/23 – Perth, SL @ Concert Hall #
03/24 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall #
03/26 – Dublin, IR @ Vicar St #
03/27 – Dublin, IR @ Vicar St #
05/02 – Perth, AU @ Astor Theatre
05/04 – St. Kilda, AU @ Palais Theatre
05/05 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House
05/07 – Brisbane, AU @ Tivoli
05/25 – Glasgow, UK @ Galvanizers Yard
06/05 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre $
06/06 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall $
06/08 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^
06/09 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
06/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle %
06/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre %
06/14 – Mexico City, MX @ TBA %
06/16 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater %
06/17 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory %
06/19 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater %
06/20 – Sundance, UT @ Sundance Amphitheater %
06/22 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory %
06/25 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater %
06/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre %
06/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre %
06/30 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheatre %
# = w/ Julien Baker
$ = w/ Snail Mail
^ = w/ Perfume Genius, Frankie Cosmos
% = w/ Japanese Breakfast