Belle and Sebastian reveal charming new song “The Same Star”: Stream

Last month, Belle and Sebastian released the first EP of their three-part series, How to Solve Our Human Problems. Now, they’re prepping to issue the second installment next week on January 19th.
According to a press statement, the trilogy of EPs sees the Scottish natives facing the world’s toxic negativity with a sense of optimism. “It’s so easy to get up and condemn this politician or that act. But now I have this intrinsic notion that anger is a bad thing,” says frontman Stuart Murdoch. “So how do you respond to what’s happening in the world? What’s happening in the world has always happened. There’s always been cause to be angry. So let’s consider not being angry.”
Offering fans a taste of what’s to come from the next collection of songs, Belle and Sebastian have shared “The Same Star”. The swaying charmer of a tune was penned by Sarah Martin and produced by Leo Abrahams. Take a listen below.
How to Solve Our Human Problems — Part 2 Tracklist:
01. Show Me the Sun
02. Same Star
03. I’ll Be Your Pilot
04. Cornflakes
05. A Plague on All Other Boys
The entire trio of EPs will eventually be gathered in a 12-inch vinyl box and compilation CD set to drop February 16th. The indie pop outfit’s last proper full-length came in 2015 with Girls in Peacetime Want to Dance.
In support of the releases, Belle and Sebastian will tour Europe beginning next month.
Belle and Sebastian 2018 Tour Dates:
02/05 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
02/06 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie
02/07 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
02/09 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolox
02/11 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal
02/12 – Zurich, CH @ X tra limmathaus
02/13 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
02/14 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon
02/16 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
02/17 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast
02/18 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp
02/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Carre
02/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ DK Studio 1
02/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Munchen Brewery
02/23 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
02/24 – Gothenburg, SE @ Studios
03/06 – Cornwall, UK @ Truro Hall
03/08 – Cardiff, UK @ Millenium Centre
03/09 – Aberystwyth, UK @ Arts Centre
03/10 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
03/12 – Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall
03/13 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange
03/15 – Brighton, UK @ Dome
03/16 – London, UK @ Troxy
03/17 – London, UK @ Troxy
03/19 – Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic
03/20 – York, UK @ Opera House
03/22 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage
03/23 – Perth, UK @ Concert Hall
03/24 – Edinburg, UK @ Usher Hall
03/26 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar St
03/27 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar St
05/02 – Perth, AU @ Astor Theatre
05/04 – St. Kilda, AU @ Palais Theatre
05/05 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House
05/07 – Brisbane, AU @ Tivoli
05/25 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers Yard