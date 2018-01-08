Belle and Sebastian reveal charming new song “The Same Star”: Stream

Last month, Belle and Sebastian released the first EP of their three-part series, How to Solve Our Human Problems. Now, they’re prepping to issue the second installment next week on January 19th.

According to a press statement, the trilogy of EPs sees the Scottish natives facing the world’s toxic negativity with a sense of optimism. “It’s so easy to get up and condemn this politician or that act. But now I have this intrinsic notion that anger is a bad thing,” says frontman Stuart Murdoch. “So how do you respond to what’s happening in the world? What’s happening in the world has always happened. There’s always been cause to be angry. So let’s consider not being angry.”

Offering fans a taste of what’s to come from the next collection of songs, Belle and Sebastian have shared “The Same Star”. The swaying charmer of a tune was penned by Sarah Martin and produced by Leo Abrahams. Take a listen below.

How to Solve Our Human Problems — Part 2 Tracklist:

01. Show Me the Sun

02. Same Star

03. I’ll Be Your Pilot

04. Cornflakes

05. A Plague on All Other Boys

The entire trio of EPs will eventually be gathered in a 12-inch vinyl box and compilation CD set to drop February 16th. The indie pop outfit’s last proper full-length came in 2015 with Girls in Peacetime Want to Dance.

In support of the releases, Belle and Sebastian will tour Europe beginning next month.

Belle and Sebastian 2018 Tour Dates:

02/05 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

02/06 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie

02/07 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

02/09 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolox

02/11 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal

02/12 – Zurich, CH @ X tra limmathaus

02/13 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

02/14 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon

02/16 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

02/17 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast

02/18 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp

02/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Carre

02/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ DK Studio 1

02/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Munchen Brewery

02/23 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

02/24 – Gothenburg, SE @ Studios

03/06 – Cornwall, UK @ Truro Hall

03/08 – Cardiff, UK @ Millenium Centre

03/09 – Aberystwyth, UK @ Arts Centre

03/10 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

03/12 – Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall

03/13 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange

03/15 – Brighton, UK @ Dome

03/16 – London, UK @ Troxy

03/17 – London, UK @ Troxy

03/19 – Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic

03/20 – York, UK @ Opera House

03/22 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage

03/23 – Perth, UK @ Concert Hall

03/24 – Edinburg, UK @ Usher Hall

03/26 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar St

03/27 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar St

05/02 – Perth, AU @ Astor Theatre

05/04 – St. Kilda, AU @ Palais Theatre

05/05 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House

05/07 – Brisbane, AU @ Tivoli

05/25 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers Yard