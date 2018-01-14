Bill Murray portrays Steve Bannon on SNL: Watch

SNL returned from its Christmas hiatus last night, and it had a lot of catching up to do. From Michael Wolff’s explosive book about the inner workings of the Trump presidency, to Steve Bannon’s firing from Breitbart, to Oprah’s possible candidacy in 2020. All these topics and more were covered during the show’s cold opening. And two SNL favorites were on hand to assist: Fred Armisen appeared as Wolff and none other than Bill Murray suited up in a wrinkled barn jacket to play Bannon. Plus, Leslie Jones got to be Oprah! Catch the replay up above.