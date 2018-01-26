Bill & Ted sequel is still in the works: “We want to visit them again as middle-aged men”

Talk of a third Bill & Ted film has been bandied about for over a decade now. Whenever it finally goes into the production, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will reunite to tell “a cautionary tale.” “They’re supposed to save the world. But when we see them, they haven’t saved the world, and they’re married and have kids. And they’re playing to nobody,” Reeves previously revealed. “But they have to write the song [to save the world]… and face the music!”

In a new interview with Digital Spy, co-writer and co-creator Ed Solomon divulged more details about the film’s plot and reaffirmed that we’d be seeing the two main characters after they’ve married and settled down. “This is not, ‘Hey let’s all cash-in on the Bill & Ted thing for money’ – this is the opposite,” he said. “This is, ‘We love these characters, they’ve been with us for our whole lives’… and we wanted to visit them again as middle-aged men. We thought it would be really fun, and funny, and sweet.”

Solomon acknowledged it’s difficult to get the script approved with this plot line, as financiers instead want to see a reboot starring teenagers, not middle-aged adults.

Soloman also hipped fans to how Bill & Ted Face the Music will incorporate the character Rufus, despite George Carlin’s passing in 2008. “There’s actually a scene – one of my favourite scenes in the whole movie – where middle-aged, 50-year-old Bill and Ted return to the Circle K and see their teen selves and Rufus, and actually interact with their teenage selves, played by their actual teenage selves.”

Carlin’s memory is woven within the story through new characters, too. “There’s also a character in the movie named Kelly, which is George’s daughter’s name, who has a very significant role in the journey, so George is a deep, deep part of it.”