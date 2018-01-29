Billy Corgan teases Smashing Pumpkins’ reunion album produced by Rick Rubin

Remember that blind item about a reunited band working with a legendary producer on a new studio album? It might very well be Smashing Pumpkins.

Over the weekend, frontman Billy Corgan slyly confirmed that he was currently in the studio with Rick Rubin. The tidbit was revealed in an Instagram post written to clear up concern about his health after he posted a photo with a caption about “making peace with God.”

“I share a window (curated as it is) into my crazy life,” Corgan wrote in a rambling note. “As an example, we are currently in the studio with Rick Rubin. But unless I show you a picture of Rick sitting Buddha-like at a mixing desk, you probably wouldn’t know that.”

“Or when I, in a very naive way, post a shot with a needle in my arm and ramble on about making peace with God and time left on dear ‘ol Earth, it sent some signal to friends and associates alike that I was sick or wanted other’s sympathy,” he continued to assuage fears of his well-being, adding that “it was an IV full of vitamins and homeopathy to assist in getting over this vicious flu.”

Since then, both Corgan and Pumpkins drummer Jimmy Chamberlin have shared photos from inside Rubin’s Malibu recording studio:

A studio still life #art! A post shared by WilliamPatrickCorgan (@williampcorgan) on Jan 27, 2018 at 5:15pm PST

New studio – same rock power. A post shared by Jimmy Chamberlin (@chamberdrums) on Jan 23, 2018 at 8:36pm PST

Corgan himself has teased a Smashing Pumpkins album in the style of Gish and Siamese Dream, and he recently fueled speculation when he posted a photo of himself in the studio with Chamberlin and former guitarist James Iha. Former bassist D’Arcy Wretsky subsequently confirmed that Corgan, Iha, and Chamberlin were planning a reunion tour (sans Wretsky’s involvement).

Rubin previously worked with the Pumpkins during the Adore sessions in 1997. He helmed a version of “Let Me Give the World to You” that was ultimately scrapped by Corgan and remained unreleased until a reissue of Adore in 2014. More recently, he produced Corgan’s 2017 solo album, Ogilala.