Blue Ivy made her rapping debut with “Blue’s Freestyle”, which appeared as a bonus track on JAY-Z’s latest album, 4:44. Director Maurice Taylor has now unveiled an animated music video for the track featuring Blue performing at a talent show. Mama Bey, Papa Jay, and her little brother and sister, Sir and Rumi, all make cameos. Check it out above.

In related news, today is Blue’s sixth birthday. Happy birthday, Blue!