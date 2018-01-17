Blur’s Graham Coxon shares new song, “Walking All Day”, written for Netflix’s The End of the Fucking World: Stream

Photo by Philip Cosores

Graham Coxon resurfaced in December with a new cover, “Falling”, which the Blur guitarist recorded in tribute to a late friend. Now, Coxon is back with more new music, having contributed both the score and some original songs for the new Netflix series, The End of the Fucking World.

Below, stream “Walking All Day”, a quirky, yearning track that evokes a campfire singalong.

Based on Charles Forsman’s comic series, The End of the Fucking World tells the story of two teenage outsiders, Alyssa and James, who embark on a road trip to find the others’ estranged father. Oh, and James is convinced he’s a psychopath and longs to murder his first human. It’s weird and pretty great.