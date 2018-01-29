Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon slams “shit show” Grammys, defends Lorde and Kendrick Lamar

The world witnessed another grave Grammys injustice last night when Kendrick Lamar yet again lost an Album of the Year award. (That’s three times, in case you lost count.) The reigning victor in the category, and for much of the evening, was Bruno Mars and his 24K Magic album. Another unfortunate trend during the ceremony was the near shut-out of female artists, including Kendrick’s fellow Top Dawg label mate SZA, who walked away empty handed despite nabbing a historic five nominations.

Much of the internet wasn’t pleased, rightfully so, and that included Bon Iver. Justin Vernon sounded off on Twitter last night and this morning, slamming the Grammys and shading Mars’ numerous wins.

“Looks like Grammies are still something serious musicians should not take seriously!” he tweeted earlier today. “Absolutely no offense to Mr. Mars, but you absolutely have to be shitting me.”

scanning headlines after playing Mexico City last night (holy shit did we feel at home… Unbeelievable city)

In another tweet, Vernon expressed his disbelief in SZA and Kendrick losing out and likened the 2018 Grammys to a “Democratic Party Party”. He also included a link to an Onion article titled “Nation Reaffirms Commitment To Things They Recognize” and commented, “I’d say move on from this shit show.”

Additionally, Vernon criticized Grammys president Neil Portnow, who this morning said that female musicians need to “step up” their game if they actually want to win at next year’s ceremony (uhh, anyone remember when Beyoncé lost to Beck in 2015??). “Shitty coach language,” tweeted Vernon.

Vernon also stood up for Lorde, who reportedly refused to perform last night because she wasn’t allowed to do so as a solo artist unlike her male Album of the Year counterparts. “She declined a spot playing a Tom Petty tribute… if this isn’t about the music that is nominated what the fuck is it?” He added, “I have to say Ken Ehlrich is a dick producer. I’m with Lorde on this, hard. Ken told us ‘Holocene’ (roty, soty nominee in 2011 (?)) was ‘too long and slow and that we’d lose 4-6 million viewers cause of that’ — and that he’s broken a lot of careers on the show, so I should listen.”

Bon Iver are neither strangers to the Grammys nor sore losers. Over the years, the band has received a total of five nominations. In 2012, they won Best New Artist and Best Alternative Album for Bon Iver, Bon Iver. This year, their 22, A Million album was nominated for Best Alternative Album but ultimately lost to The National.

