Bonnaroo reveals 2018 lineup: Eminem, The Killers, Muse, Future, Bon Iver, and more

Bonnaroo has revealed its 2018 lineup. Now in its 17th year, the four-day mega fest returns to Manchester, Tennessee from June 7th-10th.

Eminem, The Killers, Muse, and Future top the bill. Other notable acts include Sturgill Simpson, Bon Iver (who will be playing two unique sets), Paramore, alt-J, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Chic featuring Nile Rodgers, Sheryl Crow (!), Chromeo, Khalid, Brockampton, Broken Social Scene, Mavis Staples, Thundercat, First Aid Kit, and Denzel Curry.

Also playing are Bassnectar, Kaskade, Dua Lipa, Playboi Carti, Sylvan Esso, Kali Uchis, T-Pain, Daniel Caesar, STS9, Rebelution, The Glitch Mob, Old Crow Medicine Show, The Revivalists, Moses Sumney, Amadou & Mariam, Manchester Orchestra, Rag’N’Bone Man, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Pond, Japanese Breakfast, Alex Lahey, Knox Fortune, Conway + Westside Gunn, Mikky Ekko, Jungle, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Billie Ellish, and Hippie Sabotage, among others.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 12th at 10:00 a.m. EST through the festival’s website. You can also grab tickets here.