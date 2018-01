Today brings the release of Blue Madonna, the sophomore album from indie pop singer-songwriter BØRNS. Found on the 12-song tracklist are two collaborations with Lana Del Rey. The first, “God Save Our Young Blood”, was released earlier this month. With the album officially out, the second collaboration, “Blue Madonna”, can now be found below.

If you’re interested in streaming the rest of BØRNS’s album, you can do so below. Also check out our Origins feature on the lead single, “Faded Heart”.