Boston Calling announces 2018 lineup: Eminem, Jack White, The Killers to headline

Boston Calling will return to rock the Bean this May 25th-27th. Today, the festival has announced who will perform when the event takes over the Harvard Athletic Complex for the second year.

Once again curated by Aaron Dessner of The National (who will also play for the third time in the fest’s history), the lineup is headlined by Jack White, The Killers, and, as is the prevailing trend on bills this year, Eminem.

Also appearing will be Queens of the Stone Age, Paramore, Paramore, Tyler, The Creator, Khalid, Portugal. The Man, Fleet Foxes, St. Vincent, The Decemberists, BROCKHAMPTON, Maggie Rogers, Royal Blood,Daniel Caesar, Thundercat, Stormzy, Julien Baker, Perfume Genius, Noname, (Sandy) Alex G, Charly Bliss, Big Thief, Westside Gunn & Conway, and Taylor Bennett. In addition, Pussy Riot are set to make just their second-ever US festival appearance after performing at Houston’s Day For Night Festival late last year.

As with years past, local talent is also well represented on the bill. ’90s alt-rock heroes Belly are set to appear, as are Portland, Maine indie trio Weakened Friends and Boston rapper STL GLD. Comedians Jenny Slate, Cameron Esposito, Max Silvestri, Tony Hinchliffe, and others will hold down the indoor arena. Pod Save America and Lovett or Leave It will tape live podcasts (!). And Natalie Portman, who was meant to launch a film festival at last year’s Boston Calling, will present “a series of special programming,” the details of which are forthcoming.

Early bird tickets are available now at the Boston Calling website, with prices increasing to regular levels once those sell out.