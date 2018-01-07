Brad Pitt bids $120,000 to watch Game of Thrones with Emilia Clarke, and loses

On Saturday, Sean Penn held his annual charity auction in benefit of Haiti. Among the items up for bid? An opportunity to watch an episode of Game of Thrones with Daenerys Targaryen herself, Emilia Clarke.

The bidding opened at $20,000 and quickly escalated after Brad Pitt offered to pay $80,000, according to Variety. Pitt then outbid himself with a $90,000 offer before settling on a final bid of $120,000 after Clarke’s castmate, Kip Harrington, offered to sit in on the episode viewing. Despite his best efforts, Pitt was ultimately outbid by an unknown buyer, who went up to $160,000.

According to Us Weekly, “Emilia was covering her mouth and giggling. Leo [DiCaprio] enthusiastically watched the whole auction, turning his head back and forth between Brad and Emilia. … [Pitt] laughed hysterically when he gave up and they called him out for it.”

Overall, the auction saw Penn raise over $3 million for charities benefiting Haiti relief efforts.