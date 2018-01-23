Britney Spears announces Piece of Me 2018 summer tour

For the last four years, Britney Spears has holed up at Las Vegas’ Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. There, the pop icon’s “Britney: Piece of Me” residency has broken records and found itself named both Best Bachelorette Party and Best Bachelor Party by readers of the Las Vegas Review Journal. Come this summer, soon-to-be-weds won’t have to travel to Nevada to catch the show, however, as Spears is taking “Piece of Me” on the road for the first and last time.
Spears has announced an East Coast and European tour of her Vegas spectacular, set for July and August of this year. The limited engagement is being billed as “the last time anybody will see the show,” insinuating that she’ll retire “Piece of Me” after this short run.
(Read: The 100 Greatest Debut Singles of All Time)
Before it goes away, though, the production will head to Washington, DC; Atlantic City; New York; and Hollywood, Florida. The EU leg will include multiple stops in the UK (London, Glasgow, Manchester) as well as dates in Berlin, Germany; Oslo, Norway; and Antwerp, Belgium. Find the complete schedule below, and grab tickets here.
Britney Spears “Piece of Me” 2018 Tour Dates:
07/12 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor
07/13 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor
07/15 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
07/17 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Events Center
07/19 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata
07/20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata
07/23 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
07/24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
07/27 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock
07/28 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock
07/29 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock
08/4 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Pride
08/6 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena
08/8 – Skanderborg, DK @ Smukfest
08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena
08/11 – Sandviken, SE @ Goransson Arena
08/13 – Monchengladbach, DE @ Sparkassenpark
08/15 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportspaleis
08/17 – Scarborough, UK @ Open Air Theatre
08/18 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
08/20 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
08/22 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
08/24 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
For a taste of what the “Piece of Me” show will bring the all these cities, watch a fan-shot, fan-edited compilation below.