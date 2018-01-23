Britney Spears announces Piece of Me 2018 summer tour

For the last four years, Britney Spears has holed up at Las Vegas’ Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. There, the pop icon’s “Britney: Piece of Me” residency has broken records and found itself named both Best Bachelorette Party and Best Bachelor Party by readers of the Las Vegas Review Journal. Come this summer, soon-to-be-weds won’t have to travel to Nevada to catch the show, however, as Spears is taking “Piece of Me” on the road for the first and last time.

Spears has announced an East Coast and European tour of her Vegas spectacular, set for July and August of this year. The limited engagement is being billed as “the last time anybody will see the show,” insinuating that she’ll retire “Piece of Me” after this short run.

Before it goes away, though, the production will head to Washington, DC; Atlantic City; New York; and Hollywood, Florida. The EU leg will include multiple stops in the UK (London, Glasgow, Manchester) as well as dates in Berlin, Germany; Oslo, Norway; and Antwerp, Belgium. Find the complete schedule below, and grab tickets here.

Britney Spears “Piece of Me” 2018 Tour Dates:

07/12 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor

07/13 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor

07/15 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

07/17 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Events Center

07/19 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata

07/20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata

07/23 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

07/24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

07/27 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock

07/28 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock

07/29 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock

08/4 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Pride

08/6 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena

08/8 – Skanderborg, DK @ Smukfest

08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena

08/11 – Sandviken, SE @ Goransson Arena

08/13 – Monchengladbach, DE @ Sparkassenpark

08/15 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportspaleis

08/17 – Scarborough, UK @ Open Air Theatre

08/18 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

08/20 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

08/22 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

08/24 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

For a taste of what the “Piece of Me” show will bring the all these cities, watch a fan-shot, fan-edited compilation below.