Broken Social Scene announce new batch of North American tour dates

Broken Social Scene embarked on an epic North American tour last fall, during which they cycled through cuts from last year’s excellent Hug of Thunder and even covered Tom Waits. Now, the Canadian collective is offering those who missed them that first time around a second chance with a new slate of dates that kick off in March.

After a gig in the Dominican Republic, the 16-date trek rolls through Texas and East Coast before wrapping things up with gigs at Bonnaroo, Pickathon, and London’s All Points East Festival. Also, the band will be partnering up with fundraising outfit Plus1 to donate $1 from every ticket sold to Partners in Health.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 2nd. See the full dates, as well as the band’s music video for “Skyline” below.

Broken Social Scene 2018 Tour Dates:

03/02 – Punta Cana, DR @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

03/23 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs

03/24 – Houston, TX @ In Bloom Festival

03/27 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

03/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre

03/30 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

03/31 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

04/01 – Ponte Verdra, FL @ the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

04/03 – Charlotte, NC @ The Neighbourhood Theatre

04/04 – Richmond, VA @ The National

04/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live

04/07 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

04/08 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont

06/02 – London @ All Points East Festival

06/07-06/10 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

08/03-08/05 – Portland, OR @ Pickathon Festival