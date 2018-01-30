Broken Social Scene announce new batch of North American tour dates

Broken Social Scene embarked on an epic North American tour last fall, during which they cycled through cuts from last year’s excellent Hug of Thunder and even covered Tom Waits. Now, the Canadian collective is offering those who missed them that first time around a second chance with a new slate of dates that kick off in March.
After a gig in the Dominican Republic, the 16-date trek rolls through Texas and East Coast before wrapping things up with gigs at Bonnaroo, Pickathon, and London’s All Points East Festival. Also, the band will be partnering up with fundraising outfit Plus1 to donate $1 from every ticket sold to Partners in Health.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 2nd. See the full dates, as well as the band’s music video for “Skyline” below.
Broken Social Scene 2018 Tour Dates:
03/02 – Punta Cana, DR @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
03/23 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs
03/24 – Houston, TX @ In Bloom Festival
03/27 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
03/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre
03/30 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
03/31 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
04/01 – Ponte Verdra, FL @ the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
04/03 – Charlotte, NC @ The Neighbourhood Theatre
04/04 – Richmond, VA @ The National
04/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live
04/07 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
04/08 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont
06/02 – London @ All Points East Festival
06/07-06/10 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival
08/03-08/05 – Portland, OR @ Pickathon Festival