Bunbury reveals 2018 lineup: Jack White, Blink-182, Incubus, Coheed and Cambria among highlights

Photo by David Brendan Hall (Jack White), Philip Cosores (Blink-182 & Incubus)

Bunbury Music Festival has revealed its 2018 lineup. The three-day event goes down Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio.

Among the confirmed talent: Jack White, Blink-182, Incubus, Coheed and Cambria, Royal Blood, Foster the People, Third Eye Blind, Dropkick Murphys, Young the Giant, The Front Bottoms, Peter Bjorn and John, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, and Black Pistol Fire, among others.

More info, including ticketing information, can be found the festival’s website. You can also grab them here.