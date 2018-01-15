California driver caught using Chucky doll as a passenger in the carpool lane

Following the rules is an annoyance for some people, especially when they’re in a hurry to get somewhere fast. Last week, a California driver tried to circumvent the carpool lane rules by bringing Child’s Play 2 to life and took a Chucky doll along for a ride. As Bloody Disgusting points out, the Contra Costa Highway Patrol caught on and wrote the driver a ticket.

Thankfully, the officer snapped a photo of the hilarious attempt for posterity and posted it on Facebook with a snarky caption:

“We know Jon Gruden is back with the Oakland Raiders, and we love it too, but this will definitely not work as your carpool passenger! But hilarious! A for effort… and here’s your carpool ticket. (This seriously happened today… c’mon people)”

For context’s sake, Jon Gruden is the newly rehired coach of Oakland’s pro football team and was given the nickname Chucky by Raiders defensive lineman Grady Jackson during his first stint on the team. Check out the photo below to see why.